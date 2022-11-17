With an epic snowstorm getting ready to hit Buffalo, there's a chance that the NFL could be forced to move this Sunday's game between the Browns and Bills.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported that the league has been "monitoring the weather" and is "in communication with both teams" about possibly relocating the game. If the game has to be moved, the top option right now appears to be Detroit, alhtough Jones did note that the NFL would prefer not to move the game.

One reason the league would prefer to keep the game in Buffalo is because the Bills are working on a such a tight schedule. After their Week 10 game against the Browns, the Bills have to turn around and play a Thanksgiving game against the Lions in Detroit. With the Bills playing just four days later, that means moving the Browns game back to Monday or Tuesday just isn't an option. That's a contingency the league has used before, including back in 2014 when a Jets-Bills game was moved from Sunday to Monday due to a similar snow event.

One problem with moving the game to Detroit is that the Bills would lose their home-field advantage against the Browns as Cleveland is only a 2.5 hour drive from Detroit. On the other hand though, the Bills would get a slight benefit because they wouldn't have to travel for their Thanksgiving game. According to Cleveland.com, the NFL is also considering several other locations for the game (Stadiums in Philadelphia, Washington and Carolina are all available if the league doesn't want to move Bills-Browns so close to Cleveland).

No matter what the NFL does, the league will likely make a decision about the game at some point in the next 24 hours. Jones notes that a decision could come as early as Thursday or the league could hold off until Friday.

It won't be surprising if the NFL waits until Friday to make a decision because that will give the league 24 more hours to track the weather. As things currently stand, the National Weather Service has a snow advisory that will be in place for the Buffalo area until 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, which just happens to be the exact kickoff time of the game. The current forecast is calling for two to four feet of lake-effect snow.

The snow is expected to be done falling by late Saturday night/early Sunday morning, which might be one reason why the NFL feels that playing the game in Buffalo is still possible.

Of course, even if the snow is still falling, that doesn't mean the game will get moved. Although the Jets-Bills game was relocated to Detroit in 2014, the NFL won't always move a game just because there's heavy snow. Back in 2017, the league decided to keep a Colts-Bills game in Buffalo despite the fact that city was basically being hit by a blizzard.

If the Browns-Bills game stays in Buffalo, we could see a similar situation playing out on Sunday.