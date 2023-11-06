It feels like NFL quarterbacks are getting younger and younger every season, and 2023 validates those feelings as an NFL record -- excluding strike seasons -- nine rookie quarterbacks have started a game this season. Those quarterbacks have been Will Levis (Tennessee Titans), Jaren Hall (Minnesota Vikings), Clayton Tune (Arizona Cardinals), Tyson Bagent (Chicago Bears), C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans), Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers), Aidan O'Connell (Las Vegas Raiders), Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Cleveland Browns). This number is tied with the 2019 season total.

In Week 10, the 2023 season could move into sole possession of that record pending the status of Daniel Jones' knee injury. The New York Giants quarterback suffered a non-contract injury in a 30-6 defeat at the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, and he was replaced by undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito, who completed 15 of his 20 passes for 175 yards a touchdown and two interceptions.

Should DeVito start for the G-Men next week against the Dallas Cowboys, he would be the 10th rookie passer to start this season, the most ever in a season in NFL history.

Given all of the quarterback injuries across the league in 2023, the future is now at the quarterback position.