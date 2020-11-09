Virtually all 32 NFL teams have had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in one way or another, but a potentially interesting story surfaced on Monday regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers and the coronavirus. Less than 24 hours after the Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 24-19, ESPN's Field Yates reported that the Steelers had placed tight end Vance McDonald on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he tested positive.

While this usually wouldn't be too worrisome, McDonald was showing symptoms of an illness days before the Steelers and Cowboys kicked off. He was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday of last week, but missed Friday with an "illness." He was listed as questionable to suit up for Pittsburgh in Week 9, but he did end up playing and caught his only target for a total of two yards. On Monday, after it was revealed McDonald had tested positive, Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten released this statement:

"The Steelers were informed this morning that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately was self-quarantined, and the organization continues to be in the NFL's intensive protocol. We have been in contact with the NFL and medical advisors to complete the necessary contact tracing. The player will be placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list today. "The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remain our highest priority."

Just because McDonald tested positive on Monday does not necessarily mean he had the coronavirus when he was feeling ill last week. Either way, the NFL's contact tracing protocols will figure out who he had close contact with and potentially subject those players to further testing.

The NFL dealt with something similar last week, as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced last Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after playing the Steelers. Seven Ravens players were then placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but all were cleared later in the week.