The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the NFL. Several high-profile players have missed games this season after testing positive for the virus, and more players will undoubtedly miss time during the final month of the 2021 regular season.

On Tuesday, a day after nearly 40 players landed on COVID/reserve, the Browns placed eight players on their COVID-19 list ahead of their Week 15 game against the Raiders, then added a handful more -- including quarterback Baker Mayfield -- on Wednesday. The Rams, less than 24 hours after beating the Cardinals, closed their training facility due to several positive tests, with Odell Beckham Jr. and Jalen Ramsey among those sidelined. 

On Thursday, three star wide receivers went on the COVID list as the Dolphins added emerging rookie Jaylen Waddle, meaning Miami could be without its top pass-catcher and top three running backs against the Jets on Sunday. The Seahawks added Tyler Lockett, who is Russell Wilson's top target, while the Bears added No. 1 wideout Allen Robinson and four others.

Here's an updated look at each team's current COVID-19 situation, specifically which players are on COVID reserve: 

(NOTE: This list does not include players on practice squad or injured reserve.)

Arizona Cardinals 

  • None 

Atlanta Falcons 

Baltimore Ravens 

Buffalo Bills 

Carolina Panthers

  • None

Chicago Bears 

Cincinnati Bengals 

Cleveland Browns 

Dallas Cowboys 

Denver Broncos 

Detroit Lions 

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans 

Indianapolis Colts 

Jacksonville Jaguars 

  • None 

Kansas City Chiefs 

Las Vegas Raiders 

  • None

Los Angeles Chargers 

Los Angeles Rams 

Miami Dolphins 

Minnesota Vikings 

New England Patriots 

New Orleans Saints 

New York Giants 

New York Jets 

Philadelphia Eagles 

Pittsburgh Steelers 

San Francisco 49ers 

  • None 

Seattle Seahawks 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

  • None 

Tennessee Titans 

Washington Football Team 