The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the NFL. Several high-profile players have missed games this season after testing positive for the virus, and more players will undoubtedly miss time during the final month of the 2021 regular season.
On Tuesday, a day after nearly 40 players landed on COVID/reserve, the Browns placed eight players on their COVID-19 list ahead of their Week 15 game against the Raiders, then added a handful more -- including quarterback Baker Mayfield -- on Wednesday. The Rams, less than 24 hours after beating the Cardinals, closed their training facility due to several positive tests, with Odell Beckham Jr. and Jalen Ramsey among those sidelined.
On Thursday, three star wide receivers went on the COVID list as the Dolphins added emerging rookie Jaylen Waddle, meaning Miami could be without its top pass-catcher and top three running backs against the Jets on Sunday. The Seahawks added Tyler Lockett, who is Russell Wilson's top target, while the Bears added No. 1 wideout Allen Robinson and four others.
Here's an updated look at each team's current COVID-19 situation, specifically which players are on COVID reserve:
(NOTE: This list does not include players on practice squad or injured reserve.)
Arizona Cardinals
- None
Atlanta Falcons
- LB Emmanuel Ellerbee (Dec. 13)
- LB Quinton Bell (Dec. 13)
- CB Cornell Armstrong (Dec. 13)
Baltimore Ravens
- S Chuck Clark (Dec. 16)
- C Trystan Colon (Dec. 14)
Buffalo Bills
- LB Tyrel Dodson (Dec. 13)
Carolina Panthers
- None
Chicago Bears
- TE Jesse James (Dec. 16)
- LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (Dec. 16)
- WR Allen Robinson II (Dec. 16)
- DB Eddie Jackson (Dec. 16)
- RB Ryan Nall (Dec. 16)
- OL Larry Borom (Dec. 15)
- NT Eddie Goldman (Dec. 14)
- DB Artie Burns (Dec. 14)
- DE Mario Edwards (Dec. 13)
- OL Elijah Wilkinson (Nov. 26)
Cincinnati Bengals
- CB Chidobe Awuzie (Dec. 16)
- LB Clay Johnston (Dec. 13)
Cleveland Browns
- S Ronnie Harrison (Dec. 16)
- QB Baker Mayfield (Dec. 15)
- CB Troy Hill (Dec. 15)
- S John Johnson III (Dec. 15)
- DT Malik McDowell (Dec. 15)
- DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (Dec. 15)
- TE Austin Hooper (Dec. 14)
- WR Jarvis Landry (Dec. 14)
- DE Takkarist McKinley (Dec. 14)
- G Wyatt Teller (Dec. 14)
- T Jedrick Wills (Dec. 14)
- P Jamie Gillan (Dec. 9)
- LB Anthony Walker (Dec. 9)
Dallas Cowboys
- WR Cedrick Wilson (Dec. 13)
Denver Broncos
- OLB Malik Reed (Dec. 11)
- RB Mike Boone (Dec. 10)
- DB P.J. Locke (Dec. 10)
Detroit Lions
- CB Mark Gilbert (Dec. 11)
- LB Tavante Beckett (Dec. 11)
- CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (Dec. 11)
- RB Jamaal Williams (Dec. 10)
- CB Tracy Walker (Dec. 10)
- DB Bobby Price (Dec. 9)
Green Bay Packers
- DL Kenny Clark (Dec. 16)
Houston Texans
- DB Terrence Brooks (Dec. 16)
- DB Terrance Mitchell (Dec. 16)
- DB A.J. Moore (Dec. 15)
- DL DeMarcus Walker (Dec. 15)
- LB Christian Kirksey (Dec. 15)
- LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (Dec. 13)
Indianapolis Colts
- LB Zaire Franklin (Dec. 13)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- None
Kansas City Chiefs
- LB Willie Gay Jr. (Dec. 15)
- DT Chris Jones (Dec. 14)
- WR Josh Gordon (Dec. 13)
- TE Jody Fortson (Dec. 10)
Las Vegas Raiders
- None
Los Angeles Chargers
- T Rashawn Slater (Dec. 13)
- C Scott Quessenberry (Dec. 9)
Los Angeles Rams
- LB Justin Hollins (Dec. 15)
- TE Johnny Mundt (Dec. 15)
- TE Jared Pinkney (Dec. 15)
- WR Odell Beckham Jr. (Dec. 14)
- DB Terrell Burgess (Dec. 14)
- TE Brycen Hopkins (Dec. 14)
- DB Jordan Fuller (Dec. 14)
- DB Juju Hughes (Dec. 14)
- T Alaric Jackson (Dec. 14)
- CB Jalen Ramsey (Dec. 13)
- T Rob Havenstein (Dec. 13)
- DB Dont'e Deayon (Dec. 13)
- RB Darrell Henderson (Dec. 11)
Miami Dolphins
- WR Jaylen Waddle (Dec. 16)
- RB Phillip Lindsay (Dec. 13)
- S Jevon Holland (Dec. 13)
- RB Salvon Ahmed (Dec. 11)
- RB Myles Gaskin (Dec. 10)
Minnesota Vikings
- WR Dede Westbrook (Dec. 14)
- RB Alexander Mattison (Dec. 13)
- WR Dan Chisena (Dec. 13)
New England Patriots
- TE Dalton Keene (Dec. 13)
- RB J.J. Taylor (Nov. 29)
New Orleans Saints
- RB Mark Ingram (Dec. 8)
New York Giants
- CB Adoree' Jackson (Dec. 16)
- S Xavier McKinney (Dec. 15)
- CB Aaron Robinson (Dec. 15)
- LB Cam Brown (Dec. 15)
- LB Oshane Ximines (Dec. 15)
- WR John Ross (Dec. 15)
- WR Kadarius Toney (Dec. 13)
- OL Wes Martin (Dec. 6)
New York Jets
- WR Justin Hardee (Dec. 13)
- WR Jeff Smith (Dec. 10)
- QB Mike White (Nov. 23)
Philadelphia Eagles
- WR Quez Watkins (Dec. 13)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- DT Montravius Adams (Dec. 15)
San Francisco 49ers
- None
Seattle Seahawks
- WR Tyler Lockett (Dec. 16)
- RB Alex Collins (Dec. 16)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- None
Tennessee Titans
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick (Dec. 14)
Washington Football Team
- S Kam Curl (Dec. 16)
- C Keith Ismael (Dec. 16)
- C Tyler Larsen (Dec. 16)
- CB Troy Apke (Dec. 15)
- QB Kyle Allen (Dec. 15)
- DT Matt Ioannidis (Dec. 15)
- WR Cam Sims (Dec. 15)
- LB Milo Eifler (Dec. 15)
- S Darrick Forrest (Dec. 15)
- OT Cornelius Lucas (Dec. 15)
- TE Sammis Reyes (Dec. 15)
- DB Kendall Fuller (Dec. 14)
- DT Tim Settle (Dec. 14)
- DT Jonathan Allen (Dec. 13)
- DE Casey Toohill (Dec. 13)
- LB David Mayo (Dec. 13)
- DE James Smith-Williams (Dec. 11)
- LB Khaleke Hudson (Dec. 10)
- DE Montez Sweat (Dec. 8)