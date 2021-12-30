The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to plague the NFL. As of Monday night, 521 players had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in December alone, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. That's nearly one in four active players.
Even worse is that 476 of those have come since Dec. 13. (For context, 428 players went on COVID reserve all of last season, Sept. 1 to Super Bowl LV). Many high-profile players have missed games this season after testing positive for the virus, and more players will undoubtedly miss time during the final two weeks of the 2021 regular season.
A record 106 players were placed on the COVID list Monday, with several teams getting hit hard. The Jaguars added the most players (10), the Raiders lost all three starting linebackers, and the Chargers went down four defensive backs and already ruled out three starters for Week 17 versus the Broncos. Other big names added to the list include the Buccaneers' Mike Evans, the Titans' Julio Jones and Bud Dupree, the Panthers' Brian Burns and Shaq Thompson, and the Patriots' Matt Judon.
However, none of those moves were as significant as the Colts placing quarterback Carson Wentz on COVID reserve Tuesday, putting his status in doubt for Indy's showdown with the Raiders on Sunday. The other big news from Tuesday is that Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians tested positive for COVID-19 and has been isolating at home, per the team. Assistant head coach Harold Goodwin is taking over head coaching duties in his absence.
(Note: On Tuesday, the NFL adopted new COVID protocols that reduce the mandated quarantine for positive players from 10 to five days, with no "test out" required if players are asymptomatic. This applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated players.)
Here's an updated look at each team's current COVID-19 situation as we head into Week 17, specifically which players are on COVID reserve:
Arizona Cardinals
- DB Breon Borders (Dec. 28)
- LB Markus Golden (Dec. 27)
- G Sean Harlow (Dec. 27)
Atlanta Falcons
- DE Jonathan Bullard (Dec. 29)
- S Jaylinn Hawkins (Dec. 29)
- TE Hayden Hurst (Dec. 29)
- QB Feleipe Franks (Dec. 28)
- S Richie Grant (Dec. 28)
- LB Brandon Copeland (Dec. 27)
- WR Tajae Sharpe (Dec. 27)
- OLB James Vaughters (Dec. 27)
- DT Tyeler Davison (Dec. 26)
- DL Marlon Davidson (Dec. 23)
Baltimore Ravens
- OLB Tyus Bowser (Dec. 28)
- DB Ar'Darius Washington (Dec. 28)
- QB Tyler Huntley (Dec. 25)
- TE Josh Oliver (Dec. 23)
- DE Justin Madubuike (Dec. 22)
Buffalo Bills
- CB Cam Lewis (Dec. 27)
- WR Gabriel Davis (Dec. 24)
- OL Cody Ford (Dec. 24)
- WR Cole Beasley (Dec. 21)
- DE A.J. Epenesa (Dec. 20)
- OL Jon Feliciano (Dec. 19)
Carolina Panthers
- LB Haason Reddick (Dec. 29)
- QB PJ Walker (Dec. 29)
- C Sam Tecklenburg (Dec. 27)
- DE Brian Burns (Dec. 27)
- LB Shaq Thompson (Dec. 27)
- DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (Dec. 27)
- DT Phil Hoskins (Dec. 27)
- WR Brandon Zylstra (Dec. 26)
- CB Rashaan Melvin (Dec. 25)
Chicago Bears
- DT Akiem Hicks (Dec. 23)
- TE Jesper Horsted (Dec. 21)
- LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (Dec. 16)
Cincinnati Bengals
- LB Germaine Pratt (Dec. 29)
- WR Auden Tage (Dec. 28)
- QB Brandon Allen (Dec. 27)
- DB Darius Phillips (Dec. 27)
- DT D.J. Reader (Dec. 25)
- DE Wyatt Ray (Dec. 25)
- CB Darius Phillips (Dec. 25)
Cleveland Browns
- QB Nick Mullens (Dec. 29)
- LB Elijah Lee (Dec. 27)
- T Alex Taylor (Dec. 27)
- DT Jordan Elliott (Dec. 24)
- K Chase McLaughlin (Dec. 24)
- C JC Tretter (Dec. 23)
- CB Greg Newsome II (Dec. 22)
- LB Tony Fields II (Dec. 17)
Dallas Cowboys
- LB Francis Bernard (Dec. 27)
- WR Simi Fehoko (Dec. 24)
- CB Jourdan Lewis (Dec. 24)
- RB JaQuan Hardy (Dec. 23)
Denver Broncos
- DL Jonathan Harris (Dec. 28)
- LB Andre Mintze
- NT Mike Purcell (Dec. 27)
- C Lloyd Cushenberry III (Dec. 23)
Detroit Lions
- TE Brock Wright (Dec. 28)
- WR Josh Reynolds (Dec. 27)
- WR Trinity Benson (Dec. 23)
- T Matt Nelson (Dec. 20)
Green Bay Packers
- P Corey Bojorquez (Dec. 29)
- TE Tyler Davis (Dec. 29)
- DE Kingsley Keke (Dec. 29)
- DB Henry Black (Dec. 29)
- LB Oren Burks (Dec. 28)
- TE Marcedes Lewis (Dec. 28)
- G Ben Braden (Dec. 27)
- LB Tipa Galeai (Dec. 27)
- WR Amari Rodgers (Dec. 27)
- CB Kevin King (Dec. 25)
- CB Shemar Jean-Charles (Dec. 25)
- WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Dec. 21)
Houston Texans
- RB David Johnson (Dec. 27)
- DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. (Dec. 23)
- OL Tytus Howard (Dec. 23)
Indianapolis Colts
- QB Carson Wentz (Dec. 28)
- S Jahleel Addae (Dec. 27)
- CB T.J. Carrie (Dec. 27)
- LB Malik Jefferson (Dec. 27)
- RB Marlon Mack (Dec. 27)
- T Braden Smith (Dec. 27)
- LB Darius Leonard (Dec. 25)
- WR Zach Pascal (Dec. 25)
- S Khari Willis (Dec. 25)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- OT Cam Robinson (Dec. 29)
- WR Jaydon Mickens (Dec. 29)
- LB Dylan Moses (Dec. 29)
- S Rudy Ford (Dec. 29)
- TE Jacob Hollister (Dec. 28)
- DT Jay Tufele (Dec. 28)
- LB Damien Wilson (Dec. 28)
- DT Malcom Brown (Dec. 27)
- DE/OLB K'Lavon Chaisson (Dec. 27)
- TE Luke Farrell (Dec. 27)
- DT DaVon Hamilton (Dec. 27)
- OL Brandon Linder (Dec. 27)
- TE Chris Manhertz (Dec. 27)
- DE/OLB Lerentee McCray (Dec. 27)
- OL Andrew Norwell (Dec. 27)
- DL Jihad Ward (Dec. 27)
- LB Myles Jack (Dec. 26)
- DE/OLB Jordan Smith (Dec. 25)
- DE/OLB Josh Allen (Dec. 24)
- WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (Dec. 24)
- OL Ben Bartch (Dec. 24)
Kansas City Chiefs
- P Tommy Townsend (Dec. 24)
- CB Rashad Fenton (Dec. 21)
- CB Armani Watts (Dec. 21)
- K Harrison Butker (Dec. 21)
Las Vegas Raiders
- TE Darren Waller (Dec. 29)
- DT Kendall Vickers (Dec. 29)
- LB Will Compton (Dec. 28)
- DB Casey Hayward (Dec. 27)
- LB Cory Littleton (Dec. 27)
- LB Patrick Onwuasor (Dec. 27)
- LB Denzel Perryman (Dec. 27)
- DT Darius Philon (Dec. 27)
- LB K.J. Wright (Dec. 27)
- WR Bryan Edwards (Dec. 26)
- QB Marcus Mariota (Dec. 26)
Los Angeles Chargers
- LB Kenneth Murray (Dec. 29)
- OT Storm Norton (Dec. 29)
- DB Davontae Harris (Dec. 28)
- K Dustin Hopkins (Dec. 28)
- LS Matt Overton (Dec. 28)
- T Trey Pipkins (Dec. 28)
- CB Michael Davis (Dec. 27)
- S Alohi Gilman (Dec. 27)
- CB Chris Harris (Dec. 27)
- S Nasir Adderley (Dec. 27)
- WR Mike Williams (Dec. 25)
- DE Joe Gaziano (Dec. 21)
- CB Tevaughn Campbell (Dec. 20)
Los Angeles Rams
- T Andrew Whitworth (Dec. 25)
- DB Jake Gervase (Dec. 16)
- TE Johnny Mundt (Dec. 15)
- DB Juju Hughes (Dec. 14)
Miami Dolphins
- WR Tommylee Lewis (Dec. 29(
- DL Adam Butler (Dec. 28)
- DT John Jenkins (Dec. 28)
- S Brandon Jones (Dec. 28)
- WR Preston Williams (Dec. 28)
- G Solomon Kindley (Dec. 27)
- WR Albert Wilson (Dec. 27)
- RB Lynn Bowden (Dec. 22)
Minnesota Vikings
- G Olisaemeka Udoh (Dec. 27)
- QB Sean Mannion (Dec. 26)
- T Rashod Hill (Dec. 26)
New England Patriots
- QB Brian Hoyer (Dec. 28)
- LB Brandon King (Dec. 28)
- LB Josh Uche (Dec. 28)
- LB Matt Judon (Dec. 27)
- LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (Dec. 27)
- DE Deatrich Wise (Dec. 25)
New Orleans Saints
- S Marcus Williams (Dec. 29)
- K Will Lutz (Dec. 29)
- WR Deonte Harris (Dec. 28)
- LB DE Carl Granderson (Dec. 25)
- T Ryan Ramczyk (Dec. 24)
- RB Dwayne Washington (Dec. 24)
- DE Jalyn Holmes (Dec. 23)
New York Giants
- DB Julian Love (Dec. 27)
- NT Danny Shelton (Dec. 25)
- T Nate Solder (Dec. 25)
- DB Keion Crossen (Dec. 20)
- CB Adoree' Jackson (Dec. 16)
- WR John Ross (Dec. 15)
New York Jets
- LB Jarrad Davis (Dec. 28)
- DB Bryce Hall (Dec. 27)
- TE Tyler Kroft (Dec. 27)
- DT Quinnen Williams (Dec. 26)
- G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (Dec. 23)
- DB Ashtyn Davis (Dec. 22)
- G Alijah Vera-Tucker (Dec. 21)
- S Sharrod Neasman (Dec. 20)
- DL John Franklin-Myers (Dec. 20)
Philadelphia Eagles
- DE Derek Barnett (Dec. 27)
- CB Andre Chachere (Dec. 27)
- DE Tarron Jackson (Dec. 27)
- LB Shaun Bradley (Dec. 25)
- DE Ryan Kerrigan (Dec. 23)
- OT Le'Raven Clark (Dec. 22)
- T Andre Dillard (Dec. 20)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- DE Isaiah Buggs (Dec. 24)
- RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (Dec. 23)
- LB Devin Bush (Dec. 22)
- OT Zach Banner (Dec. 22)
- LB Marcus Allen (Dec. 22)
San Francisco 49ers
- P Mitch Wishnowsky (Dec. 27)
Seattle Seahawks
- DL L.J. Collier (Dec. 27)
- CB Bless Austin (Dec. 25)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- CB Jamel Dean (Dec. 28)
- CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (Dec. 28)
- WR Mike Evans (Dec. 27)
- WR Jaelon Darden (Dec. 23)
- DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (Dec. 23)
Tennessee Titans
- DE Demico Autry (Dec. 28)
- LB Jayon Brown (Dec. 28)
- WR Julio Jones (Dec. 27)
- DB Buster Skrine (Dec. 27)
- OLB Bud Dupree (Dec. 27)
- WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Dec. 27)
- G Nate Davis (Dec. 25)
- T Taylor Lewan (Dec. 24)
- OL Kendall Lamm (Dec. 23)
Washington Football Team
- DE Nate Orchard (Dec. 24)
(Note: This list does not include players on practice squad or injured reserve.)