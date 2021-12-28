The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to plague the NFL. As of Monday night, 521 players had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in December alone, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. That's nearly one in four active players.
Even worse is that 476 of those have come since Dec. 13. (For context, 428 players went on COVID reserve all of last season, Sept. 1 to Super Bowl LV). Many high-profile players have missed games this season after testing positive for the virus, and more players will undoubtedly miss time during the final two weeks of the 2021 regular season.
A record 106 players were placed on the COVID list Monday, with several teams getting hit hard. The Jaguars added the most players (10), the Raiders lost all three starting linebackers, and the Chargers went down four defensive backs and already ruled out three starters for Week 17 versus the Broncos. Other big names added to the list include the Buccaneers' Mike Evans, the Titans' Julio Jones and Bud Dupree, the Panthers' Brian Burns and Shaq Thompson, and the Patriots' Matt Judon.
However, none of those moves were as significant as the Colts placing quarterback Carson Wentz on COVID reserve Tuesday. Wentz is unvaccinated, so if he tested positive, he would have to isolate for 10 days under the NFL's current protocols, meaning he would miss Indy's huge showdown with the Raiders on Sunday. The other big news from Tuesday is that Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians tested positive for COVID-19 and has been isolating at home, per the team. Assistant head coach Harold Goodwin is taking over head coaching duties in his absence.
Here's an updated look at each team's current COVID-19 situation as we head into Week 17, specifically which players are on COVID reserve:
(NOTE: This list does not include players on practice squad or injured reserve.)
Arizona Cardinals
- LB Markus Golden (Dec. 27)
- G Sean Harlow (Dec. 27)
- P Andy Lee (Dec. 22)
Atlanta Falcons
- QB Feleipe Franks (Dec. 28)
- S Richie Grant (Dec. 28)
- LB Brandon Copeland (Dec. 27)
- WR Tajae Sharpe (Dec. 27)
- OLB James Vaughters (Dec. 27)
- DT Tyeler Davison (Dec. 26)
- DL Marlon Davidson (Dec. 23)
Baltimore Ravens
- OLB Tyus Bowser (Dec. 28)
- DB Ar'Darius Washington (Dec. 28)
- QB Tyler Huntley (Dec. 25)
- TE Josh Oliver (Dec. 23)
- LB Kristian Welch (Dec. 22)
- LB Chris Board (Dec. 22)
- DE Justin Madubuike (Dec. 22)
- CB Geno Stone (Dec. 22)
- OLB Justin Houston (Dec. 20)
Buffalo Bills
- CB Cam Lewis (Dec. 27)
- WR Gabriel Davis (Dec. 24)
- OL Cody Ford (Dec. 24)
- WR Cole Beasley (Dec. 21)
- DE A.J. Epenesa (Dec. 20)
- OL Jon Feliciano (Dec. 19)
Carolina Panthers
- C Sam Tecklenburg (Dec. 27)
- DE Brian Burns (Dec. 27)
- LB Shaq Thompson (Dec. 27)
- DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (Dec. 27)
- DT Phil Hoskins (Dec. 27)
- WR Brandon Zylstra (Dec. 26)
- CB Rashaan Melvin (Dec. 25)
- C Pat Elflein (Dec. 23)
- G/T Dennis Daley (Dec. 23)
Chicago Bears
- DT Akiem Hicks (Dec. 23)
- TE Jesper Horsted (Dec. 21)
- LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (Dec. 16)
Cincinnati Bengals
- QB Brandon Allen (Dec. 27)
- DB Darius Phillips (Dec. 27)
- DT D.J. Reader (Dec. 25)
- DE Wyatt Ray (Dec. 25)
- CB Darius Phillips (Dec. 25)
- WR Mike Thomas (Dec. 24)
Cleveland Browns
- LB Elijah Lee (Dec. 27)
- T Alex Taylor (Dec. 27)
- DT Jordan Elliott (Dec. 24)
- K Chase McLaughlin (Dec. 24)
- C JC Tretter (Dec. 23)
- CB Greg Newsome II (Dec. 22)
- LB Tony Fields II (Dec. 17)
Dallas Cowboys
- LB Francis Bernard (Dec. 27)
- WR Simi Fehoko (Dec. 24)
- CB Jourdan Lewis (Dec. 24)
- RB JaQuan Hardy (Dec. 23)
- S Malik Hooker (Dec. 23)
- DT Trysten Hill (Dec. 18)
Denver Broncos
- NT Mike Purcell (Dec. 27)
- C Lloyd Cushenberry III (Dec. 23)
Detroit Lions
- TE Brock Wright (Dec. 28)
- WR Josh Reynolds (Dec. 27)
- WR Trinity Benson (Dec. 23)
- T Matt Nelson (Dec. 20)
Green Bay Packers
- LB Oren Burks (Dec. 28)
- TE Marcedes Lewis (Dec. 28)
- G Ben Braden (Dec. 27)
- LB Tipa Galeai (Dec. 27)
- WR Amari Rodgers (Dec. 27)
- CB Kevin King (Dec. 25)
- CB Shemar Jean-Charles (Dec. 25)
- WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Dec. 21)
Houston Texans
- RB David Johnson (Dec. 27)
- LB Neville Hewitt (Dec. 27)
- DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. (Dec. 23)
- DL Roy Lopez (Dec. 23)
- DB Eric Murray (Dec. 23)
- DL Jordan Jenkins (Dec. 23)
- OL Justin Britt (Dec. 23)
- OL Tytus Howard (Dec. 23)
- K Ka'imi Fairbairn (Dec. 22)
- WR Brandin Cooks (Dec. 22)
- LB Eric Wilson (Dec. 22)
- DL Jaleel Johnson (Dec. 21)
- DL Derek Rivers (Dec. 20)
- DL Maliek Collins (Dec. 20)
- DL Jonathan Greenard (Dec. 18)
- OL Lane Taylor (Dec. 18)
- DB A.J. Moore (Dec. 15)
- LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (Dec. 13)
Indianapolis Colts
- QB Carson Wentz (Dec. 28)
- S Jahleel Addae (Dec. 27)
- CB T.J. Carrie (Dec. 27)
- LB Malik Jefferson (Dec. 27)
- RB Marlon Mack (Dec. 27)
- T Braden Smith (Dec. 27)
- LB Darius Leonard (Dec. 25)
- WR Zach Pascal (Dec. 25)
- S Khari Willis (Dec. 25)
- G Quenton Nelson (Dec. 24)
- G Mark Glowinski (Dec. 23)
- CB Rock Ya-Sin (Dec. 22)
- DE Kemoko Turay (Dec. 22)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- TE Jacob Hollister (Dec. 28)
- DT Jay Tufele (Dec. 28)
- LB Damien Wilson (Dec. 28)
- DT Malcom Brown (Dec. 27)
- DE/OLB K'Lavon Chaisson (Dec. 27)
- TE Luke Farrell (Dec. 27)
- DT DaVon Hamilton (Dec. 27)
- OL Brandon Linder (Dec. 27)
- TE Chris Manhertz (Dec. 27)
- DE/OLB Lerentee McCray (Dec. 27)
- OL Andrew Norwell (Dec. 27)
- DL Jihad Ward (Dec. 27)
- LB Myles Jack (Dec. 26)
- DE/OLB Jordan Smith (Dec. 25)
- DE/OLB Josh Allen (Dec. 24)
- WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (Dec. 24)
- OL Ben Bartch (Dec. 24)
Kansas City Chiefs
- P Tommy Townsend (Dec. 24)
- LB Nick Bolton (Dec. 21)
- CB Rashad Fenton (Dec. 21)
- G Kyle Long (Dec. 21)
- T Lucas Niang (Dec. 21)
- CB Armani Watts (Dec. 21)
- K Harrison Butker (Dec. 20)
Las Vegas Raiders
- DB Casey Hayward (Dec. 27)
- LB Cory Littleton (Dec. 27)
- LB Patrick Onwuasor (Dec. 27)
- LB Denzel Perryman (Dec. 27)
- DT Darius Philon (Dec. 27)
- LB K.J. Wright (Dec. 27)
- WR Bryan Edwards (Dec. 26)
- QB Marcus Mariota (Dec. 26)
- S Roderic Teamer (Dec. 23)
- G Jermaine Eluemunor (Dec. 23)
- CB Brandon Facyson (Dec. 22)
- CB Nate Hobbs (Dec. 20)
Los Angeles Chargers
- CB Michael Davis (Dec. 27)
- S Alohi Gilman (Dec. 27)
- OL Senio Kelemete (Dec. 27)
- CB Chris Harris (Dec. 27)
- S Nasir Adderley (Dec. 27)
- WR Mike Williams (Dec. 25)
- DL Justin Jones (Dec. 24)
- WR Jalen Guyton (Dec. 22)
- DE Joe Gaziano (Dec. 21)
- QB Chase Daniel (Dec. 21)
- DE Joey Bosa (Dec. 20)
- CB Tevaughn Campbell (Dec. 20)
- CB Kemon Hall (Dec. 20)
- C Corey Linsley (Dec. 20)
- DB Trey Marshall (Dec. 20)
- WR Andre Roberts (Dec. 20)
- OLB Chris Rumph II (Dec. 20)
Los Angeles Rams
- T Andrew Whitworth (Dec. 25)
- DB Antoine Brooks Jr. (Dec. 16)
- DB Jake Gervase (Dec. 16)
- TE Johnny Mundt (Dec. 15)
- DB Juju Hughes (Dec. 14)
Miami Dolphins
- DL Adam Butler (Dec. 28)
- DT John Jenkins (Dec. 28)
- S Brandon Jones (Dec. 28)
- WR Preston Williams (Dec. 28)
- G Solomon Kindley (Dec. 27)
- WR Albert Wilson (Dec. 27)
- TE Cethan Carter (Dec. 23)
- OL Greg Mancz (Dec. 23)
- LB Duke Riley (Dec. 23)
- RB Lynn Bowden (Dec. 22)
- OG Robert Jones (Dec. 22)
- CB Justin Coleman (Dec. 20)
Minnesota Vikings
- G Olisaemeka Udoh (Dec. 27)
- QB Sean Mannion (Dec. 26)
- T Rashod Hill (Dec. 26)
- RB Dalvin Cook (Dec. 23)
New England Patriots
- LB Matt Judon (Dec. 27)
- LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (Dec. 27)
- DE Deatrich Wise (Dec. 25)
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Dec. 24)
- G Yasir Durant (Dec. 15)
New Orleans Saints
- LB Kwon Alexander (Dec. 27)
- DE Carl Granderson (Dec. 25)
- T Ryan Ramczyk (Dec. 24)
- LB Demario Davis (Dec. 24)
- RB Dwayne Washington (Dec. 24)
- S J.T. Gray (Dec. 24)
- QB Taysom Hill (Dec. 23)
- QB Trevor Siemian (Dec. 23)
- S Malcolm Jenkins (Dec. 23)
- OL Jordan Mills (Dec. 23)
- DT Christian Ringo (Dec. 23)
- DE Jalyn Holmes (Dec. 23)
- S Jeff Heath (Dec. 23)
- LB Kaden Elliss (Dec. 23)
- OL James Carpenter (Dec. 23)
- TE Adam Trautman (Dec. 22)
- TE Juwan Johnson (Dec. 21)
New York Giants
- DB Julian Love (Dec. 27)
- NT Danny Shelton (Dec. 25)
- T Nate Solder (Dec. 25)
- DB Keion Crossen (Dec. 20)
- CB Adoree' Jackson (Dec. 16)
- WR John Ross (Dec. 15)
New York Jets
- DB Bryce Hall (Dec. 27)
- TE Tyler Kroft (Dec. 27)
- DT Quinnen Williams (Dec. 26)
- QB Joe Flacco (Dec. 23)
- G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (Dec. 23)
- DB Ashtyn Davis (Dec. 22)
- DL Jonathan Marshall (Dec. 22)
- TE Kenny Yeboah (Dec. 22)
- CB Michael Carter II (Dec. 21)
- G Alijah Vera-Tucker (Dec. 21)
- S Sharrod Neasman (Dec. 20)
- DL John Franklin-Myers (Dec. 20)
- DL Folorunso Fatukasi (Dec. 18)
- LB Hamsah Nasirildeen (Dec. 16)
Philadelphia Eagles
- DE Derek Barnett (Dec. 27)
- CB Andre Chachere (Dec. 27)
- DE Tarron Jackson (Dec. 27)
- LB Shaun Bradley (Dec. 25)
- DE Ryan Kerrigan (Dec. 23)
- OT Le'Raven Clark (Dec. 22)
- T Andre Dillard (Dec. 20)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- DE Isaiah Buggs (Dec. 24)
- RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (Dec. 23)
- LB Devin Bush (Dec. 22)
- OT Zach Banner (Dec. 22)
- LB Marcus Allen (Dec. 22)
San Francisco 49ers
- P Mitch Wishnowsky (Dec. 27)
Seattle Seahawks
- DL L.J. Collier (Dec. 27)
- CB Bless Austin (Dec. 25)
- DT Bryan Mone (Dec. 20)
- CB D.J. Reed (Dec. 19)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- CB Jamel Dean (Dec. 28)
- CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (Dec. 28)
- WR Mike Evans (Dec. 27)
- WR Jaelon Darden (Dec. 23)
- DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (Dec. 23)
Tennessee Titans
- LB Jayon Brown (Dec. 28)
- WR Julio Jones (Dec. 27)
- DB Buster Skrine (Dec. 27)
- OLB Bud Dupree (Dec. 27)
- WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Dec. 27)
- G Nate Davis (Dec. 25)
- T Taylor Lewan (Dec. 24)
- OL Kendall Lamm (Dec. 23)
Washington Football Team
- DE Nate Orchard (Dec. 24)