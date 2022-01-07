The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to interrupt the NFL season. There were 521 players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list from Dec. 1-27, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, and 476 of those came on or after Dec. 13. (For context, 428 players went on COVID reserve all of last season, Sept. 1 to Super Bowl LV).

But since the NFL and NFLPA adopted new COVID protocols on Dec. 28 -- reducing the mandated quarantine for positive players from 10 to five days -- the number of players on COVID reserve has been declining, going from more than 230 last week to fewer than 85 as of Thursday afternoon.

That's not to say every team will avoid COVID disruptions as the NFL enters the final week of the regular season and then gears up for the playoffs. On Monday, several Eagles starters were among 12 players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Tuesday, the Bengals added four players, including Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson﻿. ﻿But under the new rules, all of these players will be able to return for their team's game this weekend (if healthy).

Some of the biggest names to go on COVID reserve this week came Wednesday, when the Bengals added Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon, the Steelers added veteran cornerback Joe Haden and the Cowboys added rookie phenom Micah Parsons. Mixon will be out Sunday vs. the Browns, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, as will Parsons for Saturday night's game against the Eagles, according to head coach Mike McCarthy Haden's status is unknown for Pittsburgh's showdown with the Ravens, but the Steelers could really use him back as it tries to make the postseason with a win over its rival and some outside help.

The Cowboys and Steelers each lost two more starters to COVID on Thursday, with cornerback Anthony Brown and Tyron Smith going on the list for Dallas and wide receiver Diontae Johnson and rookie center Kendrick Green doing so for Pittsburgh but Johnson was quickly removed from the list on Friday. Elsewhere, quarterback Justin Fields was supposed to return to the starting lineup after a two-game injury absence, but he landed on COVID reserve Thursday, likely ending his rookie campaign.

Here's an updated look at each team's current COVID-19 situation as we head into Week 18, specifically which players are on COVID reserve:

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

TE Nick Boyle (Jan. 6)

None

QB Justin Fields (Jan. 6)

DB Justin Reid (Jan. 3)

S Andrew Sendejo (Jan. 6)



None

None

None

DT Albert Huggins (Jan. 4)

None

None

None

CB William Jackson III (Jan. 5)

(Note: This list does not include players on practice squad or injured reserve.)