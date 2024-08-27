We are now just over a week away from the start of the 2024 NFL season, and on Tuesday afternoon, teams had to cut their rosters from as many as 90 players all the way down to 53. And while most of the roster-trimming involves players being waived and released outright, some of it involves trades.

So, in this space, we're going to track all of the various trades that happened on cutdown day: Who headed where, and in exchange for what? Find out below.

Cowboys trade TE Peyton Hendershot to Chiefs

Dallas sent the former undrafted free agent to Kansas City in exchange for a conditional late-round draft pick. Hendershot will have a chance to carve out a backup role behind Travis Kelce.

Cardinals trade LB Cameron Thomas to Chiefs

Arizona sent Thomas, a third-round pick back in 2022, to Kansas City in exchange for a seventh-round pick. He can potentially provide some pass-rush depth for Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

Rams trade LB Ernest Jones to Titans

Los Angeles sent its former starting inside linebacker and team captain to Tennessee along with a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick. He should be able to fill a starting role in Tennessee in the final season of his rookie deal.

Titans trade QB Malik Willis to Packers

Tennessee sent Willis, who was thought of as a potential first-rounder before slipping in the draft and landing in Tennessee with a third-round pick in 2022, to Green Bay in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Green Bay cut fellow 2022 draft pick Sean Clifford, so Willis should be in line to back up Jordan Love.

Jaguars trade DL Trevis Gipson to Seahawks

After losing edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu for two to six weeks due to a sprained MCL, Seattle acquired Gipson from Jacksonville in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. New coach Mike Macdonald has shown an ability to get the best out of defensive linemen in the past.

Browns trade DL Chris Williams to Bears

Cleveland sent Williams and a seventh-round pick to Chicago in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Williams spent last season on the practice squad but perhaps has a chance to make the active roster in Chicago.

Seahawks trade DL Darrell Taylor to Bears

Seattle sent Taylor to Chicago in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. Matt Eberflus is always looking for more help up front, and the Bears are definitely in need of someone to rush the passer across from Montez Sweat.

New York sent Codrington to Buffalo in exchange for a swap of late-round picks in 2026. Codrington should be a special-teams contributor in Buffalo.