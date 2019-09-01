NFL cuts 2019: Notable players available at each position following 53-man roster deadline
Is your team in the market for someone at a particular position? Here are your best options
Saturday marked the deadline for all 32 NFL teams to reduce their active rosters from 90 players to 53, and by just after 7 p.m., all those roster cuts had been reported by every team. You can see every player cut in our roster cuts tracker, but also be sure to check CBSSports.com for info on the biggest deals of the day, including Laremy Tunsil heading to the Texans, Jadeveon Clowney moving to the Seahawks and every other notable move.
Here, we're putting a bow on the day by running through all the cuts and putting together a list of notable available players at each position. So if your favorite team is in the market for a backup quarterback, a new kicker or anything else, be sure to keep reading to see who's out there.
Quarterbacks
Taylor Heinicke, Kevin Hogan, Brian Hoyer, Cardale Jones, Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer, Paxton Lynch, Luis Perez, Tom Savage, Kyle Sloter, Geno Smith, John Wolford, Logan Woodside
Running backs
Josh Adams, Jay Ajayi, Cameron Artis-Payne, Andre Ellington, LeSean McCoy, Elijah McGuire, Samaje Perine, Thomas Rawls, Jacquizz Rodgers, Wendell Smallwood, Charcandrick West
Wide receivers
Jaron Brown, Dez Bryant, Brice Butler, Josh Doctson, Michael Floyd, Johnny Holton, Jordan Matthews, Braxton Miller, J'Mon Moore, Brian Quick, Eli Rogers, Demaryius Thomas, Laquon Treadwell
Tight ends
Dwayne Allen, Logan Paulsen, Ricky Seals-Jones, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Eric Tomlinson, Luke Willson
Offensive linemen
Jeff Allen, Spencer Drango, Parker Ehinger, Josh Garnett, Hroniss Grasu, Mitch Hyatt, Martez Ivey, Sam Jones, Marshall Newhouse, Rees Odhiambo, Jermey Parnell, J'Marcus Webb
Defensive linemen
Terry Beckner, Jonathan Bullard, Tank Carradine, Willie Henry, Ziggy Hood, Datone Jones, Earl Mitchell, David Onyemata, Caraun Reid, Sylvester Williams, Gerald Willis, Muhammad Wilkerson, Anthony Zettel
Edge rushers
Kylie Fitts, Dion Jordan, Damontre Moore, Nick Perry, Jachai Polite, Shane Ray, Noah Spence
Linebackers
Stephone Anthony, Deshaun Davis, Malik Jefferson, Gary Johnson, Brandon Marshall, Ramik Wilson
Defensive backs
Adonis Alexander, Eric Berry, Briean Boddy-Calhoun, Adrian Colbert, Kurt Coleman, Su'a Cravens, E.J. Gaines, George Iloka, T.J. McDonald, Captain Munnerlyn, Orlando Scandrick, Deshawn Shead, Marcus Sherels, Teez Tabor
Kickers
Sam Ficken, Elliott Fry, Greg Joseph, Giorgio Tavecchio, Kaare Vedvik, Blair Walsh
Punters
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Five most surprising NFL veteran cuts
Nobody thought these players would be shown the door by their respective team, and for a few...
-
Patriots 53-man roster projection
Here's who the Patriots will be rolling into 2019 with, at least for now
-
Seahawks roster: Clowney in, QBs out
Few teams made moves ahead of the NFL deadline that were as surprising as the one in the Pacific...
-
3 year old memorizes panthers roster
This you have to see to believe
-
Bears projection: Finding a new kicker
The Bears have finalized their roster prior to the deadline
-
The Raiders' first 53-man roster
Here is your first look at the Raiders' first 53-man roster