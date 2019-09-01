NFL cuts 2019: Notable players available at each position following 53-man roster deadline

Saturday marked the deadline for all 32 NFL teams to reduce their active rosters from 90 players to 53, and by just after 7 p.m., all those roster cuts had been reported by every team. You can see every player cut in our roster cuts tracker, but also be sure to check CBSSports.com for info on the biggest deals of the day, including Laremy Tunsil heading to the Texans, Jadeveon Clowney moving to the Seahawks and every other notable move.

Here, we're putting a bow on the day by running through all the cuts and putting together a list of notable available players at each position. So if your favorite team is in the market for a backup quarterback, a new kicker or anything else, be sure to keep reading to see who's out there.

Quarterbacks

Taylor Heinicke, Kevin Hogan, Brian Hoyer, Cardale Jones, Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer, Paxton Lynch, Luis Perez, Tom Savage, Kyle Sloter, Geno Smith, John Wolford, Logan Woodside

Running backs

Josh Adams, Jay Ajayi, Cameron Artis-Payne, Andre Ellington, LeSean McCoy, Elijah McGuire, Samaje Perine, Thomas Rawls, Jacquizz Rodgers, Wendell Smallwood, Charcandrick West

Wide receivers

Jaron Brown, Dez Bryant, Brice Butler, Josh Doctson, Michael Floyd, Johnny Holton, Jordan Matthews, Braxton Miller, J'Mon Moore, Brian Quick, Eli Rogers, Demaryius Thomas, Laquon Treadwell

Tight ends

Dwayne Allen, Logan Paulsen, Ricky Seals-Jones, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Eric Tomlinson, Luke Willson

Offensive linemen

Jeff Allen, Spencer Drango, Parker Ehinger, Josh Garnett, Hroniss Grasu, Mitch Hyatt, Martez Ivey, Sam Jones, Marshall Newhouse, Rees Odhiambo, Jermey Parnell, J'Marcus Webb

Defensive linemen

Terry Beckner, Jonathan Bullard, Tank Carradine, Willie Henry, Ziggy Hood, Datone Jones, Earl Mitchell, David Onyemata, Caraun Reid, Sylvester Williams, Gerald Willis, Muhammad Wilkerson, Anthony Zettel

Edge rushers

Kylie Fitts, Dion Jordan, Damontre Moore, Nick Perry, Jachai Polite, Shane Ray, Noah Spence

Linebackers

Stephone Anthony, Deshaun Davis, Malik Jefferson, Gary Johnson, Brandon Marshall, Ramik Wilson

Defensive backs

Adonis Alexander, Eric Berry, Briean Boddy-Calhoun, Adrian Colbert, Kurt Coleman, Su'a Cravens, E.J. Gaines, George Iloka, T.J. McDonald, Captain Munnerlyn, Orlando Scandrick, Deshawn Shead, Marcus Sherels, Teez Tabor

Kickers

Sam Ficken, Elliott Fry, Greg Joseph, Giorgio Tavecchio, Kaare Vedvik, Blair Walsh

Punters

Bryan Anger, Britton Colquitt, Matt Darr, Johnny Townsend