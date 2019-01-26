NFL DFS, 2019 Super Bowl: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks, lineups, and strategy

The 2019 Super Bowl promises plenty of excitement for NFL DFS players since the over-under for total points scored is 57. With big-time playmakers peppering the Rams vs. Patriots single-game slate, you'll need to be selective since you can't afford every elite player. You can roster Jared Goff at $15,500 on FanDuel, but doing so means you may not be able to afford Julian Edelman ($14,00) or Brandin Cooks ($11,500). And on DraftKings, Edelman is the most expensive player and will set you back $16,200 if you put him in your Captain spot. Before you enter any NFL DFS tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s for the 2019 Super Bowl, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS picks and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

For the 2019 Super Bowl McClure, we can tell you McClure is targeting Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for his NFL DFS lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure says Brady is worth his steep price because of his track record in recent Super Bowls, which has included a completion percentage of almost 66 and 18 total touchdowns. And though it came in a loss to the Eagles last year, his performance in Super Bowl LII might've been his best individually, as he put up eye-popping numbers that included 505 yards passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Thus far in the postseason, the Rams gave up 266 yards and two total touchdowns to Dak Prescott and 249 yards and two touchdowns to Drew Brees. Expect Brady, who has already thrown for almost 700 yards this postseason, to expose Los Angeles through the air and provide massive returns for NFL DFS players yet again.

Part of McClure's Super Bowl NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Brady with Patriots running back James White.

The former fourth-round pick has been a gem for Bill Belichick and he's coming off his best season as a pro. He finished the regular season averaging 4.5 yards per rushing attempt while hauling in 87 receptions for 751 yards and seven touchdowns. And that versatility is a big part of what makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

White led New England with 87 receptions this season and finishing second on the team in rushing yards with 425. His dynamic playmaking ability has led to several monster stat lines, including his 15-reception performance against the Chargers in the AFC divisional round. He could be in for a big day against the Rams' defense, who gave up 11 receptions for 96 yards to Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the NFC Championship Game.

