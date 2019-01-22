NFL DFS, 2019 Super Bowl: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy picks and lineups

The 2019 Super Bowl is the biggest game of the year, and it also marks a final opportunity for NFL DFS players to cash in this season. The Patriots and Rams are loaded with players who have been DFS studs all season. But all that talent on both sides can make it tough to predict which players will produce. Is Todd Gurley worth paying up for or will C.J. Anderson continue to eat into his numbers? Can Jared Goff perform on football's biggest stage? Finding the right answers to questions such as these will be the difference in cashing or going home with nothing in NFL DFS contests on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings. And before you lock in any rosters of your own, be sure to check out the top NFL DFS picks, lineups and advice for the Super Bowl from DFS pro millionaire Mike McClure.

For the 2019 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, we can tell you McClure is banking on Tom Brady on both FanDuel and DraftKings.

The five-time Super Bowl champion is absolutely rolling through the postseason yet again. He completed almost 80 percent of his passes against the Chargers for 343 yards and a touchdown, then followed that up with almost 350 yards a touchdown against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Brady threw for a whopping 505 yards and three touchdowns in Super Bowl LII against the Eagles, and while those type of numbers will be tough to match, he's shown the ability to provide massive returns on football's biggest stage.

Part of McClure's Super Bowl LIII NFL DFS strategy also includes targeting Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

Reynolds has been a huge part of the Rams' offense since Cooper Kupp went down in November. Sean McVay's scheme calls for three receivers on the field almost the entire game, and Reynolds has been a regular part of that system down the stretch.

He averaged almost seven targets in the final six games of the regular season and Jared Goff has looked his way 11 times in the postseason. He was a huge factor in the win over the Saints as he he hauled in four catches for 74 yards and even got a carry for 16 yards as well. Lock in Reynolds as a top value NFL DFS pick for the 2019 Super Bowl and look for a huge return.

