NFL DFS, 2019 Super Bowl: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks, lineups, and strategy

With millions of dollars on the line in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, the 2019 Super Bowl promises plenty of excitement both on and off the field. The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots boast two of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, which means there are plenty of playmakers worthy of consideration for your NFL DFS lineups on Super Bowl Sunday. Should you target Tom Brady or Jared Goff? Will Rob Gronkowski continue his slow season or build on his 11-target performance in the AFC Championship? Will Todd Gurley continue to disappoint or will an extra week off help heal his injured knee? And should you take advantage of Brandin Cooks' revenge game narrative? Before you lock in any 2019 Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups, check out the latest NFL DFS picks and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's made almost $2 million in his career as a DFS pro.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on daily Fantasy football picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel.

He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Weeks 11, 12 and 13. He followed that up with yet another cash on DraftKings tournaments in Week 15, and then finished in the top 0.1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and inside the top 5 percent on DraftKings in Week 16. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

For the 2019 Super Bowl McClure, we can tell you McClure is targeting Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for his NFL DFS lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure says Brady is worth his steep price because of his track record in recent Super Bowls, which has included a completion percentage of almost 66 and 18 total touchdowns. And though it came in a loss to the Eagles last year, his performance in Super Bowl LII might've been his best individually, as he put up eye-popping numbers that included 505 yards passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Thus far in the postseason, the Rams gave up 266 yards and two total touchdowns to Dak Prescott and 249 yards and two touchdowns to Drew Brees. Expect Brady, who has already thrown for almost 700 yards this postseason, to expose Los Angeles through the air and provide massive returns for NFL DFS players yet again.

Part of McClure's 2019 Super Bowl NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Brady with Patriots running back Sony Michel.

The former Georgia star has become the rare running back commodity whose value isn't impacted by having to share snaps with a deep and talented backfield that also includes James White, Rex Burkhead, and Cordarrelle Patterson. He's topped 100 yards rushing in three of his last four games, as New England has run the football more as the weather has become colder.

In the last four games, Michel has rushed for 408 yards and six touchdowns on 85 carries despite only playing 120 snaps. With the Patriots favored to win, expect Michel to get a healthy number of carries, particularly down the stretch as the Patriots try to seal the game. That should lead to another monster night for Michel, who has 242 yards and five rushing touchdowns in New England's two postseason wins.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers during the 2019 Super Bowl because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for the 2019 Super Bowl? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Patriots vs. Rams from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.