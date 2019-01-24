NFL DFS, 2019 Super Bowl: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy picks and best lineups

Finding the right matchup to exploit in NFL DFS tournaments can be the difference between winning big or going home with nothing. And NFL DFS tournaments for Super Bowl LIII are offering contests with massive winnings like the $2.5M NFL Big Game Bowl on FanDuel and the $3M Championship Millionaire on DraftKings. Whether it's a wide receiver who has a dream matchup against a struggling corner, or a running back facing a porous rush defense, finding the right NFL DFS value pick is key. But before you lock in your NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl Sunday, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on daily Fantasy football picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel.

He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Weeks 11, 12 and 13. He followed that up with yet another cash on DraftKings tournaments in Week 15, and then finished in the top 0.1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and inside the top 5 percent on DraftKings in Week 16. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

For the 2019 Super Bowl McClure, we can tell you McClure is targeting Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for his NFL DFS lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings.

Brady is making his ninth appearance in the Super Bowl and he's won five rings and four game MVPs in his previous eight tries. He's averaged 322 yards per Super Bowl appearance while completing 65.8 percent of his passes with 18 touchdowns against just five interceptions. That's good for an average of nearly 23 points on DraftKings per start.

In his last two Super Bowls, Brady has averaged 29 points on DraftKings, which is proven production you can bank on against a Rams defense that was middle of the road (14th) at defending the pass this season. Get Brady into your Super Bowl DFS lineups and watch him pile up points.

Part of McClure's Super Bowl NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

Reynolds is extremely well priced at $5,400 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings. And the second-year receiver is coming off a solid showing against the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, recording 90 total yards in the Rams' 26-23 overtime win.

Reynolds has taken advantage of his opportunity after Cooper Kupp suffered a season-ending knee injury. Fellow receivers Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods draw a lot of attention, which frees up Reynolds for one-on-one coverage. He's been able to use that to his advantage in recent weeks, recording a reception of 25-yards or longer in four of his past five games. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups and watch the points roll in.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers during the Super Bowl because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for the Super Bowl? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Patriots vs. Rams from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.