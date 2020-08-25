Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Brett Favre thinks it will be hard for Tom Brady to connect with the Buccaneers ( 2:04 )

When the New Orleans Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, there will be tons of reasons to tune in. Tom Brady will be making his anticipated debut without a New England Patriots uniform. Drew Brees and Co. will be kicking off an all-in bid for a Super Bowl. It promises to be a slug-fest in a loaded NFC South -- our first chance to see two conference heavyweights go head to head. But it's also likely to draw a crowd for its unprecedented fantasy football firepower.

Brandon Guptill, of Gup's Corner, joined Will Brinson on Tuesday's Pick Six Podcast (listen to the full episode below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness) and indicated that Tampa's opener in New Orleans just might feature some of the biggest stacks of Week 1 DFS. The Bucs alone, he explained, could have as many as four starters in DFS lineups between Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski.

"There will be a ton of Brady, Gronk and then either Godwin or Evans-type lineups," Guptill explained. "Or some will put all four in and say, 'I hope they score 40 today and I get a piece of all of it.'"

The Saints, of course, have their own plethora of DFS possibilities, from Brees to Alvin Kamara to Michael Thomas, with new addition Emmanuel Sanders a potentially huge beneficiary of New Orleans' quick-strike attack as well.

"I would assume Saints-Bucs (is) going to be one of the highest-stacked games," Guptill said.

As for mapping out which starters to stack, though, he said he prefers to target "sneaky stacks," such as quarterbacks and lesser-valued wide receivers who still figure to command a heavy target share. The Dallas Cowboys, for example, would be on his radar for Week 1 if they were on the main slate and not playing Sunday night, with QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb as the stack.

Another big thing to be aware of entering the season, Guptill explained, is which teams will be debuting completely new schemes or operating under new coaching staffs. The Cowboys, for example, may jump off the page because of their weapons but might deserve at least a little pause because of Prescott adjusting to a mostly new staff, including head coach Mike McCarthy.

"The Raiders may be a great opportunity against that type of setup (vs. Carolina)," he said, "but on the flip side, there's no film ... Those are things, especially in Week 1, where (you can) have an advantage."