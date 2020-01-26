NFL DFS, 2020 Pro Bowl: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, strategy, advice

Camping World Stadium in Orlando will be home to several of the most talented players in the NFL on Sunday for the 2020 Pro Bowl. The game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET with the stars of the AFC taking on the stars of the NFC. There will be plenty on the line in NFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. The Baltimore Ravens had an NFL-record 13 players make the Pro Bowl 2020, but which players should you target with your NFL DFS picks?

Could Jackson and Ravens teammates Mark Ingram and Mark Andrews be worth playing in NFL DFS stacks for the Pro Bowl? And will Derrick Henry by worth including with your NFL DFS strategy after carrying a heavy workload down the stretch for the Titans? Before you make your 2020 Pro Bowl DFS picks, be sure to see the optimal NFL DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2019 NFL season, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7.

He continued his run with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF and MNF in Week 8. He added 5x returns on his optimal lineups on both sites in Week 9 and cashed in main slate tournaments on both sites in Week 11. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. In Week 15, all of his lineups cashed handily, and then he continued his success in the divisional round, cashing on every lineup he posted on SportsLine. Anybody who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the NFL DFS player pool for the 2020 Pro Bowl and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them here.

Top NFL DFS picks for 2020 Pro Bowl

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Pro Bowl is Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The six-time Pro Bowler was the NFC's most effective quarterback last season, completing 5-of-8 passes for 68 yards.

He was also the MVP back in the 2016 Pro Bowl after throwing for 164 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson had one of the best seasons statistically of his career in 2019, throwing for 4,110 yards and 31 touchdowns while rushing for 342 yards and three more scores.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Packers receiver Davante Adams, who had the NFC's longest reception (36 yards) in 2019. Adams is playing in his third consecutive Pro Bowl and led all NFC receivers last year with two catches for 41 yards.

Adams ended the 2019 NFL season playing his best football. He had 44 catches for 610 yards and four touchdowns in the final five games of the season. He'll likely see time with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which should bode well for his chances of making an impact.

How to set your Pro Bowl DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in the 2020 Pro Bowl. The stars are aligning for him to provide a huge return on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the Pro Bowl 2020? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.