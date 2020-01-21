NFL DFS, 2020 Super Bowl: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Chiefs vs. 49ers

With millions on the line in daily Fantasy football tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings for the 2020 Super Bowl, finding the optimal NFL DFS picks is key. Niners running back Raheem Mostert put up a slate-breaking 29-220-4 rushing line against the Packers last week. Should your NFL DFS strategy for Chiefs vs. 49ers include the fifth-year pro, or will he regress against a Kansas City defense that held Derrick Henry to just 69 yards last week?

Should you pay up for Patrick Mahomes or Jimmy Garoppolo? And which NFL DFS stacks should you prioritize?

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2019 NFL season, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7.

He continued his run with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF and MNF in Week 8. He added 5x returns on his optimal lineups on both sites in Week 9 and cashed in main slate tournaments on both sites in Week 11. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. In Week 15, all of his lineups cashed handily, and then he continued his success in the divisional round, cashing on every lineup he posted on SportsLine. Anybody who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl LIV

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the 2020 Super Bowl is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The third-year pro made his mark on the league as MVP last year and now is in search of his first Super Bowl crown. He's been a force through two playoff games thus far, throwing for 615 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions.

And though he's normally a pass-first quarterback, he's been doing plenty of damage on the ground as well, with 15 carries for 106 yards and a score in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Mahomes' running ability could be the x-factor in this matchup. San Francisco gave up the third-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season, so look for Mahomes to do plenty of damage as a passer and runner with a Super Bowl title on the line.

Part of McClure's optimal Super Bowl DFS strategy includes rostering Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, who exploded for two touchdowns against the Titans in the AFC Championship Game. Despite missing several weeks with a shoulder injury this season, Hill still posted a solid 58-860-7 receiving line.

The Niners were stingy against the pass this season, but allowed Davante Adams to go off for nine catches for 138 yards last week and also gave up monster numbers late in the regular season to receivers like Julio Jones (13-134-2) and Robert Woods (8-117), so you can confidently lock Hill in as one of your top 49ers vs. Chiefs DFS picks.

