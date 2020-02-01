NFL DFS, 2020 Super Bowl: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups for Chiefs vs. 49ers

Daily Fantasy football players who invested in 49ers running back Raheem Mostert saw huge returns late this season. He produced well over 5x value on DraftKings against the Saints and Ravens late in the regular season, and his monster 29-220-4 rushing line against the Packers made him one of the top overall NFL DFS picks on Championship Sunday. Now set to face a Kansas City defense that will be game-planning around him, should Mostert be part of your NFL DFS strategy in the 2020 Super Bowl?

Which NFL DFS stacks can differentiate your lineups, and who should be your top targets in the NFL DFS player pool on Sunday? Before you enter any 2020 Super Bowl DFS tournaments or cash games, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS strategy and lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career and can help you enter optimal NFL DFS picks.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2019 NFL season, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7.

He continued his run with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF and MNF in Week 8. He added 5x returns on his optimal lineups on both sites in Week 9 and cashed in main slate tournaments on both sites in Week 11. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. In Week 15, all of his lineups cashed handily, and then he continued his success in the divisional round, cashing on every lineup he posted on SportsLine. Anybody who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the NFL DFS player pool for the 2020 Super Bowl and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them here.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl LIV

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the 2020 Super Bowl is San Francisco receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Acquired via trade from the Denver Broncos after Week 7, the veteran receiver became a regular target for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo down the stretch. He was targeted at least four times in every game except one with the Niners during the regular season and went off for 7-112-1 against the Cardinals and 7-157-1 against the Saints.

With the 49ers regularly playing from ahead in the postseason, Sanders hasn't seen many looks, driving his daily Fantasy price down heading into Super Bowl 54. McClure, however, loves him as a mid-priced value pick who has slate-breaking upside, yet comes at a price that will allow you to load up your lineup with other proven stars.

Part of McClure's optimal Super Bowl DFS strategy includes rostering Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. The fourth-year pro missed four games with a dislocated sternum early in the season, but still finished with 58 catches for 860 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hill was targeted 20 times on passes more than 20 yards downfield in 2019 and averaged 2.70 yards per pass route run, the seventh-highest mark in the NFL. His 0.56 Fantasy points per pass route run was fifth-best in the league. With two weeks to prepare, you can guarantee that Chiefs coach Andy Reid will be looking to gain yardage in chunks, and Hill could be the biggest benefactor with 16 touchdowns catches of 30 yards or more in the last four seasons and 23 total touchdowns of 30-plus yards.

How to set your Super Bowl DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Chiefs vs. 49ers because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 54? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.