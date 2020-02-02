NFL DFS, 2020 Super Bowl: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, players for Chiefs vs. 49ers

Winning big on Super Bowl Sunday means making perfect NFL DFS picks. And with $1 million to first place up for grabs in the $4M Super Bowl LIV Millionaire on DraftKings and FanDuel's $3M Big Game Bowl, the stakes don't get much higher. Which NFL DFS stacks should you target when the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet at Hard Rock Stadium? And which stars in the NFL DFS player pool will differentiate your lineup?

Should you target Jimmy Garoppolo and the Niners' passing game, or roll with Raheem Mostert and San Francisco's three-headed rushing attack with your Chiefs vs. 49ers DFS picks?

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl LIV

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the 2020 Super Bowl is San Francisco wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. The 10-year veteran came over to San Francisco in a midseason trade with the Broncos and immediately provided the 49ers with more options for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. In 10 regular-season games since the trade, Sanders caught 36 of 53 targets for 502 yards and three touchdowns.

Sanders joins downfield threats Deebo Samuel (57-802-3) and George Kittle (85-1,053-4) to offer San Francisco a potent passing attack should the 49ers' run game break down against the Chiefs. Sanders is one of the top Super Bowl 54 DFS picks to target in Sunday's NFL DFS player pool.

Part of McClure's optimal Super Bowl DFS strategy includes rostering Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. The fourth-year pro missed four games with a dislocated sternum early in the season, but still finished with 58 catches for 860 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hill was targeted 20 times on passes more than 20 yards downfield in 2019 and averaged 2.70 yards per pass route run, the seventh-highest mark in the NFL. His 0.56 Fantasy points per pass route run was fifth-best in the league. With two weeks to prepare, you can guarantee that Chiefs coach Andy Reid will be looking to gain yardage in chunks, and Hill could be the biggest benefactor with 16 touchdowns catches of 30 yards or more in the last four seasons and 23 total touchdowns of 30-plus yards.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Chiefs vs. 49ers because of a dream matchup.

