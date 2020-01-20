NFL DFS, 2020 Super Bowl: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Chiefs vs. 49ers

NFL DFS players get a final opportunity to cash in this season when the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet in the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2. FanDuel is hosting a $3M Big Game Bowl, while DraftKings is running a $4M Super Bowl LIV Millionaire. Those are just a few of the daily Fantasy football tournaments available for Chiefs vs. 49ers, and the key to nailing your NFL DFS strategy will be finding overlooked NFL DFS picks that can return plenty of value.

Players like Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Garoppolo, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Raheem Mostert will be popular parts of NFL DFS stacks, but which players are undervalued and should be among the top 2020 Super Bowl DFS picks? Before finalizing any Chiefs vs. 49ers DFS lineups, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2019 NFL season, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7.

He continued his run with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF and MNF in Week 8. He added 5x returns on his optimal lineups on both sites in Week 9 and cashed in main slate tournaments on both sites in Week 11. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. In Week 15, all of his lineups cashed handily, and then he continued his success in the divisional round, cashing on every lineup he posted on SportsLine. Anybody who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the NFL DFS player pool for the Super Bowl 2020.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl LIV

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the 2020 Super Bowl is 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. San Francisco's dominant run game and big lead in the NFC Championship Game allowed Garoppolo to be a game-manager, but McClure is projecting a higher-scoring matchup that will force him into more passing attempts, and gaudier numbers, against the Chiefs.

Garoppolo has provided big returns for NFL DFS backers recently, hitting close to 5x value on DraftKings three times over the last eight weeks of the regular season. That span included four-touchdown performances against the Cardinals and Saints. The Chiefs will need to respect San Francisco's run game after Raheem Mostert went off for four touchdown against the Packers, opening the door for big numbers for Garoppolo.

Part of McClure's optimal Super Bowl DFS strategy includes rostering Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, who exploded for two touchdowns against the Titans in the AFC Championship Game. Despite missing several weeks with a shoulder injury this season, Hill still posted a solid 58-860-7 receiving line.

The Niners were stingy against the pass this season, but allowed Davante Adams to go off for nine catches for 138 yards last week and also gave up monster numbers late in the regular season to receivers like Julio Jones (13-134-2) and Robert Woods (8-117), so you can confidently lock Hill in as one of your top 49ers vs. Chiefs DFS picks.

How to set your Super Bowl LIV DFS lineups

