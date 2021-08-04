The new NFL season gets its unofficial start on Thursday with the 2021 NFL Hall of Fame Game, which pits the Dallas Cowboys against the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL DFS players won't have to wait until the regular season to get in on the action, with sites like DraftKings and FanDuel set to host plenty of tournaments and cash games. Both teams will dig deep into their depth charts for the first preseason matchup, so your NFL DFS strategy will need to include the numerous backups set to play the majority of the game.

Mason Rudolph is competing for the backup quarterback job in Pittsburgh and has shown promise when given the chance to play. The 2018 third-round pick started the final regular season game in 2020 against the Browns and threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns. Should Rudolph be part of your NFL DFS picks on Thursday or should you look for value elsewhere in the Cowboys vs. Steelers player pool? Before locking in any 2021 NFL Hall of Fame Game DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Steelers, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Scott Engel.

Engel is a prime source to consult for DFS success. He's an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame and has been a premier analyst and Fantasy personality for 25 years.

Engel is also a four-time FSWA Award Winner and 10-time nominee, including winning a FSWA award for Best Fantasy Baseball Series.

Top NFL DFS picks for the 2021 Hall of Fame Game

One of Engel's top NFL DFS picks for the 2021 NFL Hall of Fame Game is Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The former first round pick is competing with Mason Rudolph and Joshua Dobbs for the backup quarterback job in Pittsburgh.

Haskins appeared in seven games for the Washington Football Team in 2020, finishing with 1,439 passing yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Haskins now has a fresh start in Pittsburgh, where he'll look to rekindle the success he had at Ohio State. In his lone season as a starter for the Buckeyes, Haskins threw 50 touchdowns in 2018. He could get the most reps at quarterback on Thursday, which is one of the main reasons why Engel is advising owners to include him in their NFL DFS lineups.

Part of Engel's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Steelers running back Anthony McFarland, who could receive the majority of the workload against the Cowboys.

McFarland will compete with Benny Snell and Kalen Ballage for the backup role after James Connor joined the Cardinals in free agency during the offseason. McFarland may have a slight advantage over Snell and Ballage because he's reuniting with former college coordinator Matt Canada, who helped McFarland rush for 1,034 yards at Maryland in 2018.

In addition, McFarland gets an advantageous matchup on Thursday night against Dallas' porous rush defense. The Cowboys gave up an average of 158.8 rushing yards per game last season, which ranked 31st in the NFL. Look for McFarland to take advantage of his opportunities in the NFL Hall of Fame Game 2021, making him a strong option for your NFL DFS lineups.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Steelers vs. Cowboys

