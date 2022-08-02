The 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game will kick off the preseason as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Canton, Ohio on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Both sides are kicking off a new era, as Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson takes over for the Jaguars, while the Raiders brought in Josh McDaniels. These coaches have been known for their high-flying offenses in the past, and they hope this preseason opener helps jump start their respective squads. With this being the first preseason game, the NFL DFS player pool is quite robust with both coaches hoping to get a look at their entire roster.

It will certainly help to have assistance when formulating your NFL DFS strategy with so many players expected to see action. With starters mostly expected to sit, who can you trust in your NFL DFS lineups for the NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022? Before locking in any 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game DFS picks for Jaguars vs. Raiders, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Gibbs analyzes each incoming rookie class in detail and is familiar with the entirety of each NFL team's offensive depth chart. He also closely monitored training camp reports this summer and has a feel for which players are poised for strong preseason performances. If there's anybody who can give you an edge in preseason NFL DFS, it's him.

Now, Gibbs has turned his attention to the 2022 NFL NFL Hall of Fame Game and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for the 2022 Hall of Fame Game

One of Gibbs' top NFL DFS picks for the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game, where every player on DraftKings is priced at $11,400 and every player on FanDuel is $12,000, is Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton. The Jags won't want to put franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence in harm's way. Veteran backup C.J. Beathard, meanwhile, is coming off a groin injury over the summer.

That leaves Luton, the team's sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, as the most likely candidate to lead the offense for a majority of this matchup. Luton appeared in three regular-season games in 2020, throwing for 624 yards and a pair of touchdowns, so he has more game experience than many third-string options. Against a Las Vegas squad that ranked near the bottom of the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed last season, Luton has a chance to move the ball and provide valuable points for NFL DFS lineups.

Part of Gibbs' optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Luton with Jags running back Snoop Conner. The fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss had a nose for the end zone in 2021. He scored 13 touchdowns on just 130 carries during his junior campaign. For his career, he scored 26 times over his three years in Oxford.

With Travis Etienne (foot) and James Robinson (Achilles) both coming off major injuries, Conner should see work in the backfield. The run game is often ahead of the passing game this early in training camp, so adding a talented young back like him is an excellent choice for NFL DFS strategy on Thursday. See who else to include on your rosters here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Raiders vs. Jaguars

Gibbs is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the 2022 Hall of Fame Game? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a highly-rated Fantasy expert, and find out.