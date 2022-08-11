Week 1 of the NFL preseason will begin on Thursday with the New York Giants visiting the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Tennessee Titans. Starters have been handled delicately during the preseason in recent years and the extended regular-season NFL schedule has made it even more commonplace for veterans to be held out of action. But savvy NFL DFS players can take advantage of large inactive lists by targeting players fighting for a roster spot for their NFL DFS lineups.

Giants first-year head coach Brian Daboll has decided that he will play his starters to get them acclimated with his system, which could make them popular NFL DFS picks on Thursday. But which Giants players might be worth rostering, and who else in the NFL DFS player pool can you count on to take advantage of opportunities in Week 1 NFL preseason action? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Week 1 of the NFL preseason, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Gibbs analyzes each incoming rookie class in detail and is familiar with the entirety of each NFL team's offensive depth chart. He also closely monitored training camp reports this summer and has a feel for which players are poised for strong preseason performances. If there's anybody who can give you an edge in preseason NFL DFS, it's him.

Now, Gibbs has turned his attention to the Week 1 of the NFL preseason on Thursday night and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Preseason Week 1 on Thursday

For Week 1 NFL preseason games on Thursday, where every player is priced at $5,500 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel, we can tell you one of Gibbs' top picks is Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. After two years of being utilized as a hybrid running back/wide receiver at Nebraska, Robinson transferred to Kentucky for his final year of college football and put up massive numbers.

He caught 104 passes for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 111 yards rushing on seven carries. Robinson will work out of the slot for Daboll and the Giants, but his suddenness with the ball in his hands will also be schemed into the offense in other ways. Look for Robinson to see plenty of action on Thursday and his big-play potential makes him a particularly high-upside play.

Gibbs is also rostering Titans quarterback Malik Willis, who was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and is expected to see a healthy share of the opportunities at quarterback for Tennessee. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel hasn't ruled Ryan Tannehill out officially, but expect to see very little of the veteran with a stranglehold on the starting job.

With the Titans only carrying two other quarterbacks on their 90-man roster (Willis and Logan Woodside), both players are expected to see plenty of playing time. Once considered a potential first-round talent, Willis will be eager to showcase the impressive athleticism and the arm strength that made him a star at Liberty. See who else to include on your rosters here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Preseason Week 1 on Thursday

Gibbs is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 1 of the NFL preseason? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a highly-rated Fantasy expert, and find out.