The 2022 NFL preseason continues on Sunday with Eagles vs. Browns, Giants vs. Bengals, and Ravens vs. Cardinals, giving NFL DFS players plenty of options. The Ravens and the Cardinals have already announced they won't play starting quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray in their Sunday tilt. Baltimore only carries two other quarterbacks on its roster, which could make both Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown popular options for Sunday NFL DFS lineups.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back in practice but unlikely to play on Sunday less than a week after undergoing an appendectomy. However, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones saw action in the first week of the preseason and appears to be in line for action again. So should Jones be a player you're targeting or are there better options in the NFL DFS player pool? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Gibbs analyzes each incoming rookie class in detail and is familiar with the entirety of each NFL team's offensive depth chart. He also closely monitored training camp reports this summer and has a good feel for which players are poised for a strong preseason performance. If there's anybody who can give you an edge in preseason NFL DFS, it's him.

Top NFL DFS picks for Sunday

For Week 2 NFL preseason games on Sunday (where every player is priced at $5,500 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel), one of Gibbs' top picks is Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella. After piling up massive numbers at UMass, the Cardinals selected Isabella in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. However, they've never received the production they desired out of the No. 62 overall pick.

Isabella has played in 36 career games with 31 catches for 426 yards and three touchdowns. Now, Isabella is fighting for a roster spot and is coming off a productive outing in the first week of preseason action, catching four passes for 57 yards. Isabella should be in line to see plenty of reps on Sunday, making him a strong value play against the Ravens.

He's also rostering Browns running back Jerome Ford, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Ford rushed for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns in his final season at Cincinnati while adding 21 receptions for 220 yards and a touchdown. Now, he's battling for a roster spot behind Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in the Cleveland running back room.

Ford saw plenty of action during Cleveland's preseason-opener against the Jaguars and turned in a massive performance, rushing 10 times for 57 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 45 yards and another score. Ford only saw 350 touches during his collegiate career, so don't expect the Browns to be shy about loading him up with preseason work to give him an extended look before roster cuts. See who else to include on your rosters here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Sunday

