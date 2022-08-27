The 2022 NFL preseason will conclude on Sunday with two games as the Jets take on the Giants in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff, while the Steelers will visit the Lions in the final preseason game of the year at 4:30 p.m. ET. Just about every team has had a unique approach to how to handle starters as the league continues to adjust to a shortened preseason with the regular season expanding to 17 games. First-round pick Kenny Pickett has been challenging Mitchell Trubisky for a starting role in Pittsburgh, but he'll work as the No. 2 quarterback against the Lions.

Pickett is an impressive 19-for-22 with 171 passing yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions this preseason and is likely to be a popular option for NFL DFS lineups. But who else should you be targeting in the NFL DFS player pool as you look to cash in one more time on exhibition action? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Gibbs analyzes each incoming rookie class in detail and is familiar with the entirety of each NFL team's offensive depth chart. He also closely monitored training camp reports this summer and has a good feel for which players are poised for a strong preseason performance. If there's anybody who can give you an edge in preseason NFL DFS, it's him.

Now, Gibbs has turned his attention to Sunday's NFL DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Sunday

For Week 3 NFL preseason games on Sunday (where every player is priced at $5,500 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel), one of Gibbs' top picks is Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft caught 143 passes for 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns during his three seasons at Ohio State and had 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns during his final year with the Buckeyes.

Now he joins a Jets offense with some young talent at the skill positions and he's been featured pretty regularly so far this preseason. Wilson has had multiple receptions in both of the Jets' first two exhibitions and has a total of five catches for 40 yards. However, he has game-breaking ability with the ball in his hands and if the Jets continue to feed him the ball he's got high upside as a big-play receiver.

He's also rostering Steelers wide receiver George Pickens as he takes on the Lions in the 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday. Pickens was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and made an instant impact at Georgia with 49 catches for 727 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman.

However, Pickens' career with the Bulldogs was slightly derailed, first by the pandemic and then by a torn ACL during spring ball before his junior season. He returned to make an impact play in the national title game and put enough on film for Pittsburgh to take him in the second round. Now he's been climbing up the depth chart with highlight-reel plays in training camp and he has five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown this preseason. See who else to include on your NFL DFS lineups here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Sunday

White is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a veteran Fantasy expert, and find out.