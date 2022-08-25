The final week of the 2022 NFL preseason begins Thursday. There are two games on the schedule for NFL DFS players to attack, as the Chiefs host the Packers at Arrowhead Stadium, while the 49ers will visit the Texans. Kickoff for Chiefs vs. Packers is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, while Texans vs. 49ers will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET. Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that he doesn't see any value for himself in playing this preseason, so it would be wise to lock in on other quarterback options for your NFL DFS lineups.

Packers backup Jordan Love has had a high-volume preseason, attempting 24 passes in each of Green Bay's first two exhibition games. He's thrown for 290 yards and three touchdowns but has also thrown three interceptions, so should you take a risk with Love or are there better options in the NFL DFS player pool? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Gibbs analyzes each incoming rookie class in detail and is familiar with the entirety of each NFL team's offensive depth chart. He also closely monitored training camp reports this summer and has a good feel for which players are poised for a strong preseason performance. If there's anybody who can give you an edge in preseason NFL DFS, it's him.

Now, Gibbs has turned his attention to Thursday's NFL DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday

For Week 3 NFL preseason games on Thursday (where every player is priced at $5,500 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel), we can tell you one of Gibbs' top picks is 49ers running back Tyrion Davis-Price. The LSU product was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, like his father Mike Shanahan, has rotated through running backs with high frequency over the years.

The expectation is that Davis-Price will have a role in the offense behind Elijah Mitchell and he's been heavily involved during the preseason. Davis-Price carried the ball 10 times for 36 yards in the preseason opener against the Packers and then had 10 more carries for 41 yards last week against the Vikings. Expect him to see several touches again on Thursday against the Texans.

Gibbs' NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore as Kansas City concludes its preseason against the Packers. After trading away Tyreek Hill during the offseason and completely reworking the wide receiver room, it's clear Moore is a big part of Kansas City's plans moving forward.

The Western Michigan product was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after putting up 95 catches for 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final season with the Broncos. He only has three catches for 23 yards so far this postseason, but his big-play ability still makes him a high-upside play for Thursday night. See who else to include on your NFL DFS lineups here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thursday

White is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a veteran Fantasy expert, and find out.