Daily fantasy football tournaments weren't a major part of the landscape in 2012, but if they were, Brandon Marshall would have delivered one of the all-time top NFL DFS performances. In the NFL Pro Bowl that year, Marshall took MVP honors after he finished with six catches for 174 yards and four touchdowns. For those not interested in waiting until next week's 2022 Super Bowl to get their NFL DFS fix, Sunday's AFC vs. NFC game offers that opportunity.

The rules of the game have changed since 2012 and are even more favorable to the skill players in the game. However, without truly knowing how much any player will participate, picking the names with the most big-play potential might be the best strategy when scanning the NFL DFS player pool. Before you make any 2022 Pro Bowl DFS picks, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments last season.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for the 2022 Pro Bowl

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the 2022 Pro Bowl is Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The sensational pass-catcher would have made his debut in last year's game had it not been canceled. Jefferson actually finished with better numbers this year than he did last season with 108 receptions for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Jefferson also led the NFL in receiving yards before catch with 1,141. When you're looking for players who will go for splash plays in a game where quarterbacks won't face a pass rush, that's the kind of stat to chase. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will also replace Aaron Rodgers, who opted not to play, and he'll almost certainly target Jefferson when they are both on the field together.

Another part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. The 2021 first-rounder finished third among all tight ends in receiving yards this season with 1,026. Like Jefferson, Pitts was a league-leader in receiving yards prior to catch and finished second behind Baltimore's Mark Andrews with 713.

Pitts had been considered a wide receiver in disguise since before he was drafted and is built for a game like Sunday's. The only other tight end on the NFC roster is San Francisco's George Kittle, who isn't likely to be overly assertive after playing perpetually banged up for the past few seasons. Pitts' length and athleticism make him an easy target in a game without the expectation for much defense.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for the 2022 Pro Bowl

