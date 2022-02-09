Denver Broncos legend John Elway played 14 seasons before winning back-to-back Super Bowls to finish his career. Matthew Stafford spent 12 years in Detroit before a trade to Los Angeles gave him the opportunity to play for an NFL championship in the 2022 Super Bowl. Stafford is sure to give his all in the big game after waiting so long to make it, but does that make him the best quarterback option in the 2022 Super Bowl DFS player pool?

Prior to this year, Stafford's last postseason appearance came in 2017, when he completed just 56 percent of his passes for 205 yards in a 26-6 loss to Seattle. In three playoff games this season, he's completed 72 percent of his passes for 905 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Who should anchor your NFL DFS stacks? Before making your NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 56 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments last season.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Super Bowl LVI and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl LVI is Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. In three playoff games this season, Burrow has completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 842 yards, four touchdowns and just two interceptions. The Bengals also converted 57 percent of their third downs against Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game.

This season, Burrow finished with a "bad pass" rate of just 10.7 percent. Tom Brady, who finished this year as the top passer in the NFL, had a bad pass rate of 18 percent. Stafford was higher than both at 18.6 percent for the season. Additionally, Burrow's on-target percentage was 82.8 to Stafford's 76.6 percent. Burrow has given his receivers the best chance to make catches this year, which should tilt the scales in your Super Bowl DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Rams receiver Cooper Kupp. He is perhaps the biggest no-brainer of all when it comes to assembling NFL DFS lineups for the big game. After chasing the league record for most receiving yards in a single season this year, Kupp is one of the top contenders to finish as the 2022 Super Bowl MVP. The numbers it would take for him to do that would also certainly translate into a mammoth Fantasy performance.

Kupp has been on the field for every one of the Rams' offensive snaps in the 2022 NFL playoffs and has caught 20 of his 25 targets over Los Angeles' last two games. He's bested Edelman's MVP numbers in both games and scored three total touchdowns. Kupp's routes run in the NFC Championship game finished comparably to Tennessee's A.J. Brown in the Bengals' divisional round win, where Brown finished with five receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown.

McClure is also targeting undervalued players who are set to explode for huge numbers on Super Bowl Sunday.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the 2022 Super Bowl?