The NFL DFS player pool might be small this weekend with just a pair of games on Sunday in the 2023 NFL playoffs, but it is certainly not lacking in talent. Players like Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey headline the top potential building blocks for NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks, but they are expensive options on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. NFL DFS injuries are an important aspect to consider as well, particularly with Mahomes. He suffered a high-ankle sprain against Jacksonville during the divisional round, but he wound up playing through the injury and is expected to be on the field for the 2023 AFC Championship. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Sunday's conference championship games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday's conference championship matchups and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Sunday's 2023 NFC, AFC Championships

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for Sunday's conference championship games is Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney ($3,700 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel). Toney was heavily involved in Kansas City's offensive scheme against Jacksonville, catching five of seven targets while also getting a carry out of the backfield. He was only on the field for 20 snaps, but the Chiefs made sure to get him touches when he was in the huddle.

Toney might not get the recognition that some of the other players in the offense receive, but he is also a much cheaper option in the NFL DFS player pool. McClure likes Toney's high ceiling as well, which is due to his ability to rattle off a huge gain on any given play. With Mahomes potentially hampered by his ankle injury, the Chiefs will be using creative schemes to get past Cincinnati on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase ($7,800 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). Chase has been on a tear in recent weeks, scoring a touchdown in five of his last six games. In last week's win over the Bills, Chase hauled in five receptions for 61 yards and a score.

He also had a productive performance in Cincinnati's first meeting against Kansas City earlier this season. In that 27-24 victory on Dec. 4, Chase led the Bengals in both receptions (seven) and receiving yards (97). In last year's AFC Championship game against the Chiefs, Chase hauled in six of nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Kansas City on Sunday. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Sunday's Conference Championships

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Sunday's NFL conference championships 2023. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.