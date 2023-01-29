The San Francisco 49ers finished the regular season having allowed just 213 rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks, but they will be tested on Sunday when they take on Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. Three of the last four games that Hurts has played have been against the New York Giants, but during that stretch, he logged 42 rushing attempts for 185 yards and five touchdowns. Effective rushing quarterbacks can make a major impact in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks, but with just four teams left in the NFL playoffs 2023, the optimal NFL DFS matchups are critical. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Sunday's conference championship games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday's conference championship matchups and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Sunday's 2023 NFC, AFC Championships

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for Sunday's conference championship games is Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney ($3,700 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel). Toney easily offers the highest ceiling of all the players you might consider taking as a flier to fill out your roster due to his play-making ability and surprising efficiency. In last weekend's divisional round playoff win against the Jaguars, Toney finished with the greatest average separation among all Kansas City receivers at 4.64 yards per target.

That cushion helped him haul in 5-of-7 passes, which he turned into 36 yards. Toney caught all six of the passes thrown his way for 14.83 yards per target in Weeks 17 and 18. He has been a reliable pass-catcher when he's had his opportunities, and should get his fair share of looks against an aggressive Cincinnati defensive front again on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase ($7,800 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). The Chiefs' defensive coaching staff is likely losing sleep figuring out how to slow Chase down, after he's caught 24-of-29 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns in three career starts against them. Andy Reid certainly hasn't forgotten his first game against Chase, when he caught 11 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns in Week 17 last season.

Since Week 18, Chase has been the clear focal point of the Bengals' passing attack and has 22 catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns in his three starts. Meanwhile, fellow receivers Tee Higgins (8-72), and Tyler Boyd (9-100) have combined for a fraction of that production. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow has completed 67.6% of his passes through two playoff games this postseason and connected on 80.6% of them when he played the Chiefs in Week 13. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Sunday's Conference Championships

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Sunday's NFL conference championships 2023. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.