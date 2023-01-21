Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has earned the adulation he's received over the past few seasons, but it looks like he may have to fend off Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence for years to come. The two stars will face off for the second time this season on Saturday in the first of two Divisional Round games during the 2023 NFL playoffs. Should you include either in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? In Saturday's second game, The New York Giants will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles for the third time this year. Who should you pluck from the NFL DFS player pool? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Saturday's divisional round action on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for the divisional round on Saturday is Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney ($4,100 on DraftKings and $5,800 on FanDuel). Toney's usage has fluctuated since coming to the team earlier in the season, but he made a statement in his second game for Kansas City with four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars in Week 10. His next most impactful performance came in Week 17 against Denver, when he had four receptions for 71 yards and a blistering 17.75 yards per catch.

Even though Toney isn't even in the top three receivers on Kansas City's depth chart, his danger comes from his explosive potential. He has been most effective in the slot this season, one of Jacksonville's biggest defensive blind spots. With the extra week to plan and watch the Jaguars' defense, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid is sure to have a gadget play or two ready to capitalize on Toney's abilities.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Giants running back Saquon Barkley ($7,900 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). The fifth-year back had a resurgent year after two injury-plagued seasons and ranked sixth among running backs in Fantasy points. Barkley had over 1,600 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season before producing 109 total yards and two TDs in last week's Wild Card game.

When the Giants and Eagles faced off in Week 18, Barkley did not play, but his backups, Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell, combined for 103 yards. The ground game is where the Eagles are most vulnerable, as while they possess the No. 1 pass defense, they rank just 24th in yards per carry allowed. Barkley has averaged 97.7 scrimmage yards in his career against Philadelphia. See who else to pick here.

