The 2023 NFL playoffs will continue with the Divisional Round beginning on Saturday, and the NFL DFS player pool will be made up of two games that day. Chiefs vs. Jaguars kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET, while Eagles vs. Giants is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Eagles and Chiefs are fresh off a bye week as the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences, so stars like Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, A.J. Brown and Travis Kelce are all coming in fresh and could be popular options for NFL DFS lineups.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday's 2023 NFL Divisional Round

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for the divisional round on Saturday is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ($7,700 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel). The NFL's best tight end enjoyed his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard season and established new career-highs in receptions (110) and touchdown catches (12).

The all-pro caught at least four passes in every game this season and finished with five 100-yard receiving games. When the Chiefs and Jaguars locked horns earlier this season, Kelce had a solid outing with six catches for 81 yards and a score. He's a matchup nightmare and the Jaguars gave up six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown to Chargers tight end Gerald Everett last week.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Giants running back Saquon Barkley ($7,900 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). After piling up over 2,000 scrimmage yards and making first-team all-pro during a NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year season, Barkley battled a number of nagging injuries and struggled when healthy while playing behind a bad offensive line for three seasons.

However, he was healthy in 2022 and an improved Giants offensive line helped pave the way for Barkley to rush for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also added 57 catches for 338 yards and earned his way back into the Pro Bowl. Last week, Barkley had 109 scrimmage yards and scored twice on 14 touches while playing an impressive 90% of the offensive snaps. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Saturday's Divisional Round

