We're down to the final four NFL teams, with the 2023 AFC Championship Game and 2023 NFC Championship Game taking place on Sunday. Players like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have played on this penultimate Sunday before, while others like Jalen Hurts and Christian McCaffrey are first-timers. NFL DFS lineups will likely consist of a mixture of both, but should you be weary of utilizing any NFL DFS picks on players who are unproven on this stage? Which players should you target as part of your NFL DFS strategy on a two-game slate? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Sunday's conference championship games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday's conference championship matchups and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Sunday's 2023 NFC, AFC Championships

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for Sunday's conference championship games is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ($7,800 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). The eight-time Pro Bowler had a career-high 14 catches to go along with 98 yards and two touchdowns in the divisional round. The game was just a microcosm of Kelce's history in the NFL playoffs, as he ranks second all-time in postseason catches (120), third in receiving yards (1,389) and third in receiving TDs (14).

He's posted at least 95 yards in each of his last seven playoff games, with eight touchdowns over that stretch. The Bengals have been equally exploited by opposing tight ends, giving up an average of 8.3 receptions for 107.3 receiving yards per game to the position over the last three weeks. Given the impressive postseason run Kelce is on, combined with Cincinnati's struggles to defend tight ends, Kelce is a must-grab from Sunday's NFL DFS player pool.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase ($7,800 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). Chase has been on a tear in recent weeks, scoring a touchdown in five of his last six games. In last week's win over the Bills, Chase hauled in five receptions for 61 yards and a score.

He also had a productive performance in Cincinnati's first meeting against Kansas City earlier this season. In that 27-24 victory on Dec. 4, Chase led the Bengals in both receptions (seven) and receiving yards (97). In last year's AFC Championship game against the Chiefs, Chase hauled in six of nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Kansas City on Sunday. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Sunday's Conference Championships

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Sunday's NFL conference championships 2023. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.