With only two games to consider, building a winning NFL DFS strategy on Saturday can become complicated. Kansas City and Philadelphia are both touchdown-plus favorites in their respective matchups, which means their offenses are expected to light up the scoreboard. However, it is also important to consider game flow since losing teams will be going all out in the second half. This creates a tricky dynamic when scanning the NFL DFS player pool for Saturday's divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for a season-low 202 yards and one touchdown at Las Vegas in Week 18, when Kansas City relied heavily on its rushing attack.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday's 2023 NFL Divisional Round

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for the divisional round on Saturday is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ($7,700 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel). He was arguably the MVP of the Fantasy football season, averaging 18.6 PPR points per game. The No. 2 tight end, George Kittle, averaged a full five points per game less than Kelce.

Kelce has been the top target in Kansas City's offense this season, catching 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. He went over 100 receiving yards in back-to-back games last month and has been targeted at least six times in every game this year. Kelce will face a Jacksonville defense that is ranked in the bottom third of the NFL, giving up 109 yards to Chargers tight end Gerald Everett last week. Kelce is an expensive option in the NFL DFS player pool, but McClure thinks he is well worth the price on Saturday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Giants running back Saquon Barkley ($7,900 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). The fifth-year back had a resurgent year after two injury-plagued seasons and ranked sixth among running backs in Fantasy points. Barkley had over 1,600 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season before producing 109 total yards and two TDs in last week's Wild Card game.

When the Giants and Eagles faced off in Week 18, Barkley did not play, but his backups, Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell, combined for 103 yards. The ground game is where the Eagles are most vulnerable, as while they possess the No. 1 pass defense, they rank just 24th in yards per carry allowed. Barkley has averaged 97.7 scrimmage yards in his career against Philadelphia. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Saturday's Divisional Round

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on NFL Divisional Round 2023. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.