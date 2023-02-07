NFL DFS players will have one final opportunity to construct winning NFL DFS lineups when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. With a small NFL DFS player pool to choose from, it is important to make impactful NFL DFS picks. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts could be popular options at sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, but cheaper players at other positions are key parts of your NFL DFS strategy and NFL DFS stacks. Before you make your Super Bowl 57 NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Eagles on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Super Bowl 57 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 57

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 57 is Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. He came up clutch for Kansas City in the AFC Championship, kicking a game-winning field goal against Cincinnati from 45 yards out. Butker also added a pair of first-half field goals, converting from 43 yards in the first quarter before knocking in a 24-yarder in the second quarter.

Butker continues to receive plenty of opportunities to rack up points in NFL DFS lineups due to Kansas City's high-powered offense, finishing the regular season with 38 made extra points and 18 made field goals. He is as reliable as they come from inside 50 yards, making 15 of 17 from that range during the regular season. Butker has shown off his range during the 2023 NFL playoffs, converting on all four of his attempts from 40-plus yards, and has plenty of history playing in big games.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The four-time All-Pro has been nothing short of sensational in recent playoff contests. Kelce has 13 touchdowns receptions over his last 15 postseason games and gained at least 95 yards in seven of his last eight playoff games.

Kelce has dominated the target share in the 2023 NFL playoffs, as he's been thrown at 25 times, while no other Chief has more than 10 targets. Now, he'll face an Eagles defense that hasn't been tested all year by an elite QB-TE combination like what Kansas City offers. Philly has shown vulnerability to the position lately after it allowed an average of 92.3 yards to the tight end position over the last three weeks of the regular season. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Super Bowl 57. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the 2023 Super Bowl? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.