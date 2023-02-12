The Super Bowl 57 DFS player pool is packed with talent, which means it is important to make sure all of your NFL DFS picks are optimal. There are a limited number of realistic options at every position, particularly at quarterback and kicker. Kansas City's Harrison Butker made headlines following his game-winning kick against Cincinnati, but Philadelphia's Jake Elliott is a strong option as well. Butker is 20 of 23 on field goals in 14 career playoff games, while Elliott is 13 of 13 in his nine career postseason appearances. Elliott has been racking up points in NFL DFS lineups this postseason due to Philadelphia's offensive outbursts, going 9-of-9 on his extra point tries. Should you include him in your Super Bowl DFS lineups? Before you make your Super Bowl 57 NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Eagles on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 57 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. There have not been many better options at the quarterback position in recent postseasons than Mahomes, who has a passer rating of 106.1 in 13 career playoff games. He has racked up nearly 4,000 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and just seven interceptions during that span.

He is in one of the cleanest playoff runs of his career, throwing zero interceptions and getting sacked just three times during the 2023 NFL playoffs. Mahomes lit up Philadelphia's defense for 278 passing yards and five touchdowns when they met in the 2021 regular season. He almost always puts together a strong performance on the big stage, making him one of McClure's recommendations for Sunday's NFL DFS contests.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Over his past two playoff games, Kelce has 21 receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Much of that has been due to his ability to find pockets in the opposing defense for consistent volume, and he hasn't had fewer than four catches in a game since Week 14 against Denver.

Despite being the clear top option in Kansas City's passing attack, Kelce has been able to create an average of 3.5 yards of separation from his defender over his last two starts. This season, the Eagles were an above average defense when it came to limiting opposing tight ends (81-801-3) but in the divisional round, they allowed Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger to average 7.15 yards of separation. With Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing on a high ankle sprain, the Eagles should send their pass rush at him, which should raise the floor for Kelce, as he's certain to pick up targets closer to the line of scrimmage.

