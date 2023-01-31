Despite the 31-7 final score in the NFC Championship Game, the Philadelphia Eagles' quartet of Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert didn't produce eye-popping numbers for NFL DFS lineups. Instead, it was Philadelphia running back Miles Sanders who did the damage with two two rushing touchdowns. Even Boston Scott had a rushing TD in the game, but should you look to Philadelphia's backfield again in your NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 57?

The Eagles' opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, held the Cincinnati Bengals to just 71 rushing yards in the AFC Championship after they gave up 144 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round. If the Eagles' rushing game gets going in the 2023 Super Bowl, Kenneth Gainwell could also have value in the NFL DFS player pool, as he finished with 48 yards on the ground and two catches for 26 yards in the conference championship game. Before you make your Super Bowl 57 NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Eagles on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 57

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 57 is Chiefs quarterback Partick Mahomes. Even on a bum ankle, Mahomes threw 43 passes in the AFC Conference Championship Game against the Bengals. He completed 29 of his throws for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

Mahomes even finished with three rushing attempts, none bigger than his six-yard scramble that drew an unnecessary roughness call with seconds left to set the Chiefs' game-winning field goal. He finished with 358 rushing yards during the regular season, while Philadelphia allowed the fourth-most rushing yards by quarterbacks (448). The Eagles have the best pass-rush in the NFL, but Mahomes' elusiveness appears to know no bounds and he should continue to produce as a Super Bowl veteran.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. He finished with seven receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. In two playoff starts this season, Kelce has 21 total catches for 176 yards and three scores.

Of Kelce's 98 receiving yards against the Jaguars, 53 were after the catch, and he picked up yards after every reception against Cincinnati, save for his touchdown and a hook-and-ladder attempt. The Eagles allowed George Kittle to make several grabs in the NFC Championship even though both 49ers quarterbacks were injured, so Kelce should continue to dominate. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Super Bowl 57.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the 2023 Super Bowl? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.