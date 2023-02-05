Super Bowl 57 will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday, Feb. 12 and NFL DFS players have an extra week to prepare for a single-game slate to close out the season. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have two of the top offenses in the league, and two rosters loaded with skill-position talent will make for plenty of tough decisions as you set your NFL DFS lineups for the 2023 Super Bowl. So who has the best NFL DFS matchups in the NFL DFS player pool and how much exposure should you have to each player during Chiefs vs. Eagles? Before you make your Super Bowl 57 NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Eagles on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 57

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 57 is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The third-year star who played collegiately at Alabama and Oklahoma looked like the NFL MVP before suffering a shoulder injury against the Bears in Week 15. He missed the next two games and hasn't been as dynamic a thrower or runner in the three games since he's returned, but an extra week of recovery time should serve him well.

Hurts completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions this season and also rushed for 760 yards and 13 more scores. He's rushed for a touchdown in five of the last six games that he's played and has a total of nine games with multiple passing touchdowns this year. He's progressed considerably as a passer, while his rushing ability gives him upside that goes unmatched in the Super Bowl NFL DFS pool. That's why he's a must-roster against the Chiefs.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Kansas City's tight end has been sensational in the 2023 NFL playoffs, recording 21 receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns. In last week's victory over the Bengals, Kelce hauled in seven receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown despite being questionable before kickoff.

After last week's performance, Kelce is now second only to Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice in postseason catches, yards and touchdowns. He's been targeted 25 times in the first two playoff games and will remain the centerpiece of the Chiefs' offense against the Eagles in Super Bowl 57.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Super Bowl 57.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the 2023 Super Bowl? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.