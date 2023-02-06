The 2023 Super Bowl DFS player pool is loaded with top-flight pass-catchers such as Travis Kelce, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. While you could presumably roster all three, their hefty price tags would leave little capital elsewhere to fill out the rest of your NFL DFS lineups. Thus, it could be wise to roster a receiver with not as much name recognition for Super Bowl 57 such as Marquez Valdes-Scantling of Kansas City. "MVS," as he's known, is a big-play threat who also has a knack for the end zone, evident by touchdowns in his last three playoff games. Before you make your Super Bowl 57 NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Eagles on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 57

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 57 is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The third-year star who played collegiately at Alabama and Oklahoma looked like the NFL MVP before suffering a shoulder injury against the Bears in Week 15. He missed the next two games and hasn't been as dynamic a thrower or runner in the three games since he's returned, but an extra week of recovery time should serve him well.

Hurts completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions this season and also rushed for 760 yards and 13 more scores. He's rushed for a touchdown in five of the last six games that he's played and has a total of nine games with multiple passing touchdowns this year. He's progressed considerably as a passer, while his rushing ability gives him upside that goes unmatched in the Super Bowl NFL DFS pool. That's why he's a must-roster against the Chiefs.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The four-time All-Pro has been nothing short of sensational in recent playoff contests. Kelce has 13 touchdowns receptions over his last 15 postseason games and gained at least 95 yards in seven of his last eight playoff games.

Kelce has dominated the target share in the 2023 NFL playoffs, as he's been thrown at 25 times, while no other Chief has more than 10 targets. Now, he'll face an Eagles defense that hasn't been tested all year by an elite QB-TE combination like what Kansas City offers. Philly has shown vulnerability to the position lately after it allowed an average of 92.3 yards to the tight end position over the last three weeks of the regular season. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles

