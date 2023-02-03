When crafting NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 57, much of the attention will go toward the prolific passing games of the Chiefs and Eagles. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown could be popular NFL DFS picks in the NFL DFS player pool. However, you can't forget about the ground games for the 2023 Super Bowl and specifically rookie Isiah Pacheco when crafting your NFL DFS strategy. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid hasn't shied away from running the ball in two previous Super Bowl appearances with the Chiefs, as the team's starting back has averaged 110 scrimmage yards and one touchdown. Before you make your Super Bowl 57 NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Eagles on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 57

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 57 is Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. Playing for a high-octane offense, Butker has never been shortchanged when it comes to scoring opportunities. You wouldn't think twice about rostering a skill position player who guaranteed you a touchdown every game, and that's essentially what Butker has provided, as he's scored at least six points in his last nine postseason contests.

Butker has 20 total points through two playoff games this year, while his 10 points per game lead all players (min. two games). The Eagles are above average in red zone defense, ranking 12th, which means Kansas City drives could stall inside the 20 yard line. That leaves field goal opportunities for Butker, who has made six in a row, and the Chiefs' kicker is eight for eight in his Super Bowl career on all kicks.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Kansas City's tight end has been sensational in the 2023 NFL playoffs, recording 21 receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns. In last week's victory over the Bengals, Kelce hauled in seven receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown despite being questionable before kickoff.

After last week's performance, Kelce is now second only to Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice in postseason catches, yards and touchdowns. He's been targeted 25 times in the first two playoff games and will remain the centerpiece of the Chiefs' offense against the Eagles in Super Bowl 57. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Philadelphia. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles

