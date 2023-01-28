Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco made a name for himself in the Chiefs' first meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars, breaking out for 82 yards on 16 carries in a 27-17 win. When he saw them for the second time in last Saturday's divisional round game, he broke off 95 yards on just 12 attempts. Following quarterback Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury last week, there is uncertainty at the position, so is Pacheco the most valuable Chief you could include in your NFL DFS lineups in the AFC Championship Game 2023? Since Week 14, Pacheco has averaged 5.79 yards per carry, and in Week 13 he ran for 66 yards with a touchdown on 14 carries against Sunday's opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals. Who should appear in your NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS strategy? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Sunday's conference championship games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday's conference championship matchups and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Sunday's 2023 NFC, AFC Championships

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for Sunday's conference championship games is Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney ($3,700 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel). Toney easily offers the highest ceiling of all the players you might consider taking as a flier to fill out your roster due to his play-making ability and surprising efficiency. In last weekend's divisional round playoff win against the Jaguars, Toney finished with the greatest average separation among all Kansas City receivers at 4.64 yards per target.

That cushion helped him haul in 5-of-7 passes, which he turned into 36 yards. Toney caught all six of the passes thrown his way for 14.83 yards per target in Weeks 17 and 18. He has been a reliable pass-catcher when he's had his opportunities, and should get his fair share of looks against an aggressive Cincinnati defensive front again on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase ($7,800 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). Chase has been on a tear in recent weeks, scoring a touchdown in five of his last six games. In last week's win over the Bills, Chase hauled in five receptions for 61 yards and a score.

He also had a productive performance in Cincinnati's first meeting against Kansas City earlier this season. In that 27-24 victory on Dec. 4, Chase led the Bengals in both receptions (seven) and receiving yards (97). In last year's AFC Championship game against the Chiefs, Chase hauled in six of nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Kansas City on Sunday. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Sunday's Conference Championships

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Sunday's NFL conference championships 2023. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.