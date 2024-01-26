The NFL DFS slate for the 2024 AFC Championship Game and 2024 NFC Championship Game promises plenty of excitement for NFL DFS players, with Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Christian McCaffrey among the big-time playmakers set to take the field. With just two games to choose from on Sunday, you'll want to identify the players who present the best value before entering your NFL DFS lineups. That will help you afford more expensive, less risky NFL DFS picks like Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who's recorded a touchdown catch in five of his last six games.

Should your NFL DFS strategy include rostering St. Brown, who faces a 49ers defense that gave up just 17.5 points per game during the regular season? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for the Conference Championship this week on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

Top NFL DFS picks for the Conference Championship

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Conference Championship is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ($6,600 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel). Kelce entered Kansas City's Divisional Round matchup against the Bills in a bit of a slump. He hadn't scored a touchdown before last week's win since Nov. 20 against the Eagles. However, Kelce proved why he is regarded as one of the best tight ends in the NFL against Buffalo, securing five catches for 75 yards and two scores.

Kelce has now finished with at least 70 receiving yards in each of his last two games and he's racked up five or more receptions in five of his last six contests. He's Mahomes' most reliable target and he'll be relied on heavily against a stingy Baltimore defense. Kelce's target share and big-play ability are why McClure is including him in his NFL DFS lineups this week.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds ($4,000 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel), who had a 9-yard touchdown reception in the Lions' 31-23 victory over the Buccaneers in the Divisional Round last week. He had five receptions for 80 yards in Detroit's first postseason game as Reynolds has been highly involved in the Lions' gameplan while coming with a cheaper NFL DFS price tag.

The 49ers allowed the ninth-most receiving yards to slot receivers in the NFL this season, which is where Reynolds runs the majority of his routes. Jayden Reed had four receptions for 35 yards against the 49ers last week as there were a surprising amount of plays where Green Bay receivers ran wide open against San Francisco. Reynolds has the third-most targets (10) of Detroit pass-catchers over their first two postseason games and can provide value with one or two chunk catches for NFL DFS lineups on Sunday. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for the Conference Championship

