Championship Sunday offers the opportunity for another big score in NFL DFS and all four teams participating this week were top-10 in total offense this season. Deebo Samuel will reportedly play in the 2024 NFC Championship Game despite a shoulder injury. How much exposure should you have to the 49ers' offense in your NFL DFS lineups as they take on the Lions on Sunday? Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens just rushed for 229 yards against the Texans and the Chiefs just gave up 182 rushing yards to the Bills. That could make Lamar Jackson and Gus Edwards popular options in the NFL DFS player pool for Conference Championship week. Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for the Conference Championship this week on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

This season, McClure has won two showdown tournaments and posted a 36x ROI on a recent Monday Night Football slate. A SportsLine subscriber also won $100,000 in December using McClure's NFL DFS player pool. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Conference Championship and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for the Conference Championship

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Conference Championship is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ($6,600 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel). Kelce came 16 yards shy of extending his streak of 1,000-yard seasons to eight and he also ended the season on a bit of a cold streak, being held to 44 yards or less in his last three games and failing to score a touchdown in the last six games of the regular season and in Kansas City's win over Miami during NFL Super Wild Card Weekend.

However, he did have seven catches for 71 yards in the bitter cold against the Dolphins and then he came back with five catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 win over the Bills in the NFL divisional round. Kelce has now notched at least 70 receiving yards in his last 12 postseason games and he's scored a touchdown in 13 of his last 16 contests (17 total). He's Patrick Mahomes' most reliable option and he'll be targeted regularly on Sunday in Baltimore.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds ($4,000 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel). Reynolds has stepped up his production in the postseason as he caught a touchdown pass last week after posting an 80-yard game in the Wild Card Round. He's now either scored a touchdown or had 65-plus scrimmage yards in four of his last five playoff games.

While the 49ers have the No. 3 run defense, they are just middle-of-the-pack in defending through the air, ranking No. 14. Seven of the last eight touchdowns San Francisco has allowed have come via the pass, with six of those seven touchdowns by way of wide receivers. All six have been scored over the Niners' last four games, so this is as vulnerable as San Francisco's pass defense has been all year. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for the Conference Championship

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers for the 2024 NFL Conference Championship. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the Conference Championship? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.