The 2024 NFL Divisional Playoffs will get underway with two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday. Each conference's top seed competes on Saturday, starting with the AFC top-seeded Baltimore Ravens hosting the No. 4 Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the NFC top-seeded San Francisco 49ers hosting the No. 7 Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET. On Sunday, the No. 3 Detroit Lions host No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3 p.m. ET followed by the No. 2 Buffalo Bills hosting the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. on CBS.

The NFL DFS player pool is filled with top options such as Lamar Jackson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Josh Allen for NFL DFS lineups. With all eight teams with capable offenses in action this weekend, what's the best way for daily Fantasy football players to form an NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for the Divisional Playoffs this weekend on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

This season, McClure has won two showdown tournaments and posted a 36x ROI on a recent Monday Night Football slate. A SportsLine subscriber also won $100,000 in December using McClure's NFL DFS player pool. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Divisional Playoffs and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for the Divisional Round

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Divisional Playoffs is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey ($8,800 on DraftKings). McCaffrey led the NFL in rushing with 1,459 yards while averaging 91.2 rushing yards per game this season. He's also one of the best receiving running backs in the NFL, adding 67 receptions for 564 yards. He had 21 total touchdowns (14 rushing, seven receiving) as one of the most consistent scores for daily Fantasy football players in the NFL.

McCaffrey isn't cheap, but his production and usage make him a valuable option on a weekly basis. He led the NFL in touches (339), total yards (2,023) and total touchdowns (21) this season. The Packers allowed 128.3 rushing yards per game this season, the fifth-most in the NFL and most for any team remaining in the playoffs. Expect the 49ers to take advantage of that and given McCaffrey's total control of the offense, he'll be taking nearly every one of those running back carries.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco ($6,400 on DraftKings). Pacheco rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's 26-7 win over the Dolphins last week. He had 77.4% of the Chiefs' running back carries while playing 70% of the snaps and Kansas City is using him as a pure RB1.

Pacheco has scored at least one touchdown in each of his last five games. He posted 165 total yards and a touchdown in his final regular-season game of the season against the Bengals. Pacheco was a huge part of Kansas City's run to the Super Bowl last season, totaling at least 75 yards in all three playoff games, and if their first-round matchup is any indication, that's a trend likely to continue for Pacheco's usage and production. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for the Divisional Round

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers for the 2024 NFL Divisional Playoffs. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the Divisional Round? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.