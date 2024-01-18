The majority of starters for the Ravens and 49ers, the top seeds in the NFL playoff bracket, will be playing their first game in three weeks on Saturday after both teams opted to rest their key starters in the final game of the regular season before having a first-round bye for the 2024 NFL playoffs. The Ravens host the Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the 49ers hosting the Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday in the Divisional Playoffs. Should NFL DFS players feel concerned that quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Brock Purdy could show rust when filling out NFL DFS lineups for the 2024 NFL Divisional Playoffs?

The Ravens added Dalvin Cook, a four-time Pro Bowl running back, after the Jets released him late in the season to sign with a contender. How much usage can NFL DFS players expect out of Cook in his first game in a backfield that also includes Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Melvin Gordon? Could one of these running backs provide value at a cheaper price to include as a part of your NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for the Divisional Playoffs this weekend on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

This season, McClure has won two showdown tournaments and posted a 36x ROI on a recent Monday Night Football slate. A SportsLine subscriber also won $100,000 in December using McClure's NFL DFS player pool. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Divisional Playoffs and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for the Divisional Round

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Divisional Playoffs is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey ($8,800 on DraftKings, $10,800 on FanDuel). McCaffrey led the NFL in total yards (2,023) and total touchdowns (21) this season. He's one of the best pure runners and pass-catchers in the NFL, making him a matchup nightmare on a weekly basis no matter who the opponent is. McCaffrey averaged 126.5 total yards per game this season.

The Packers have one of the worst statistical defenses remaining in the postseason. Green Bay allowed 128.3 rushing yards per game this season, the fifth-most in the NFL and most for any team remaining in the NFL playoff bracket, while allowing 335.1 total yards per game, the second-most of any team still in the postseason. Some of the best defenses in the NFL will be in action this week. The Packers aren't one of them and with McCaffrey scoring at least one touchdown in 13 of his 16 games this season with a dominant usage rate and leading the NFL in touches (339) this year, McClure loves both his floor and ceiling for NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco ($6,400 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel). He rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries in Kansas City's 26-7 win over the Dolphins on Super Wild Card Weekend. The 24-year-old running back has dominated the usage and carries in recent weeks, playing 70% of the snaps last week and receiving 18 of 25 running-back carries (77.4%). Pacheco played 93% of the snaps and had all 25 running-back touches in his final regular-season game before the Chiefs rested key starters for Week 18.

The second-year running back has at least one touchdown in five straight games. He's proven himself as a valuable postseason player, recording at least 76 total yards in all three Kansas City postseason games during its run toward winning Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs averaged 21.8 points per game this season, its fewest over seven seasons started by Patrick Mahomes, so Kansas City may be looking to emphasize a more ball-control strategy in this meeting against the Bills, which favors Pacheco for NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for the Divisional Round

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers for the 2024 NFL Divisional Playoffs. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the Divisional Round? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.