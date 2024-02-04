The NFL season comes to a close with Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, giving NFL DFS players one more chance to compete in NFL DFS contests. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has rushed for at least 90 yards in seven of his last eight games, making him a consistent performer in NFL DFS lineups. He had 20 carries for the fifth time this season in the NFC Championship Game against Detroit, scoring two touchdowns. Should you include him in your NFL DFS strategy for the Super Bowl?

McCaffrey is one of the most expensive options in the NFL DFS player pool, making him a tricky player to build your Super Bowl DFS strategy around. Backup running back Elijah Mitchell scored a touchdown against the Lions, but he only had an opportunity due to McCaffrey exiting the game briefly after landing on his head. Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 58 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

This season, McClure has won two showdown tournaments and posted a 36x ROI on a recent Monday Night Football slate. A SportsLine subscriber also won $100,000 in December using McClure's NFL DFS player pool. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 58

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the 2024 Super Bowl is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. He finished under 50 receiving yards in his final three games of the regular season, but he has stepped up with three impressive performances during the playoffs. He had 11 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown against Baltimore in the AFC Championship, hauling in all 11 of his targets.

Kelce scored two touchdowns against the Bills, giving him three scores in his last two games after going seven games without finding the end zone. He continues to be a nightmare for opposing defenses to deal with in the postseason, finishing with at least 70 receiving yards in 12 straight playoff games. Kelce has 13 total touchdowns during that stretch, making him one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 58.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. Despite being the most expensive player available on both sites and the fact that he'll be heavily rostered, you simply must have heavy exposure to McCaffrey at Super Bowl 58. He has scored a touchdown in 16 of the 18 games that he's played this season and even has seven multi-touchdown games.

However, even if you're wary of touchdown dependency, McCaffrey's level of involvement in the offense is unparalleled. He's carried the ball 37 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns and has been targeted 17 more times as a receiver, catching 11 passes for 72 yards. Now he takes on a Kansas City run defense that ranked 18th in the NFL this season and he's a virtual lock for 20 touches and most of San Francisco's goal-line work. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

