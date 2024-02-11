San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was one of the top NFL DFS picks throughout the regular season, averaging 267.5 passing yards while racking up 31 total touchdowns. His numbers have dipped in the 2024 NFL playoffs, as he is averaging 259.5 passing yards with two total touchdowns and one interception in two games heading into Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. He will face an elite Kansas City defense that has been shutting down opposing offenses throughout the season. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been outstanding in the playoffs, and picking the correct quarterback could be the difference between cashing and busting in 2024 Super Bowl DFS contests.

There are quality options in the 49ers vs. Chiefs DFS player pool, which features players like Christian McCaffrey, Travis Kelce and Deebo Samuel. Which players should you include in your Super Bowl 58 NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 58 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

This season, McClure has won two showdown tournaments and posted a 36x ROI on a recent Monday Night Football slate. A SportsLine subscriber also won $100,000 in December using McClure's NFL DFS player pool. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the 2024 Super Bowl and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 58

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the 2024 Super Bowl is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The veteran finished with less than 45 receiving yards in three straight games to close the regular season, but those performances are now a distant memory. He has gone over 70 receiving yards in all three games during the playoffs, including a 116-yard outing against Baltimore in the AFC Championship.

Kelce has racked up more than 70 receiving yards in 12 consecutive playoff games, with two of those being Super Bowls. He had 10 receptions for 133 yards against the Buccaneers in 2021 before catching six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles last year. McClure recommends including Kelce in your Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey led the NFL in scrimmage yards (2,023) and rushing yards (1,459) this season and has been red-hot in the 2024 NFL playoffs.

McCaffrey has scored two rushing touchdowns in both playoff games and he's a major factor as to why San Francisco is in a position to win its first Lombardi Trophy since 1995. Since 2017, McCaffrey leads the NFL in scrimmage yards per game (115.3) and he's been heavily involved during San Francisco's run to the 2024 Super Bowl. He's racked up 48 total touches in two playoff appearances, averaging 5.1 yards per carry and 6.5 yards per reception. McClure expects the 49ers to rely on their star running back again on Super Bowl Sunday, so confidently lock him in your NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 58

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers for the 2024 Super Bowl. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 58? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.