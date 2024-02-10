Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will feature two dynamic tight ends for Super Bowl DFS players to choose from when setting their NFL DFS lineups. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce can pass 49ers legend Jerry Rice for the most games with 100 receiving yards in playoff history with another big performance in Super Bowl LVIII. Kelce has finished with 75 or fewer receiving yards in five of his last six games, but he's found the end zone three times in the 2024 NFL playoffs.

Meanwhile, 49ers tight end George Kittle is coming off a dud against the Lions, securing just two catches for 27 yards. Will Kittle bounce back with a big performance against the Chiefs or should your Super Bowl 58 NFL DFS lineups be built around Kelce?

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 58

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the 2024 Super Bowl is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. He remains one of the most efficient tight ends in the NFL. While he failed to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in the regular season for the first time since 2015, he's been Mahomes' favorite target in the 2024 NFL playoffs.

In fact, Kelce has been targeted 27 times thus far in the postseason, securing 23 catches for 262 yards and three scores. He'll likely be a major factor in Kansas City's game plan again on Super Bowl Sunday after the 49ers gave up nine receptions for 97 yards to Lions TE Sam Laporta in the NFC Championship. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against San Francisco.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey led the NFL in scrimmage yards (2,023) and rushing yards (1,459) this season and has been red-hot in the 2024 NFL playoffs.

McCaffrey has scored two rushing touchdowns in both playoff games and he's a major factor as to why San Francisco is in a position to win its first Lombardi Trophy since 1995. Since 2017, McCaffrey leads the NFL in scrimmage yards per game (115.3) and he's been heavily involved during San Francisco's run to the 2024 Super Bowl. He's racked up 48 total touches in two playoff appearances, averaging 5.1 yards per carry and 6.5 yards per reception. McClure expects the 49ers to rely on their star running back again on Super Bowl Sunday, so confidently lock him in your NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

