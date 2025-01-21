The 2025 NFL Conference Championship Games will take place on Sunday as each conference's representative for Super Bowl 59 will be decided. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFC Championship Game on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game at 6:30 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+ as the Chiefs continue their pursuit of a third straight Super Bowl. The NFL DFS player pool is filled with top options like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Josh Allen, Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley for NFL DFS picks, so what's the best way for daily Fantasy football players to form an NFL DFS strategy on Sunday?

Kelce had a season-high 117 receiving yards in the Divisional Round as he continues to elevate his performances during the NFL playoffs, so is he a must-roster for Conference Championship NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Bills vs. Chiefs and Commanders vs. Eagles on Sunday in the 2025 NFL playoff bracket, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Conference Championship Sunday

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley ($8,600 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel). The 27-year-old is coming off his second 200-yard rushing performance in his first season in Philadelphia after posting 205 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in a 28-22 win over the Rams in the Divisional Round. Barkley added four receptions for 27 yards. His three-year, $37.75 million contract this offseason was one of the most discussed storylines entering and during this season, and the seventh-year running back is playing like the Eagles acquired a bargain.

Barkley led the NFL with 2,005 rushing yards and finished 100 yards shy of tying Eric Dickerson's single-season record. Barkley sat the final week to rest for the playoffs and his legs have certainly looked fresh this postseason as he's averaging 162 rushing yards per game on 6.4 yards per carry. He averaged 148 rushing yards in his two games against the Commanders this season and had two rushing touchdowns in each contest.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir ($5,700 on DraftKings and $6,400 on FanDuel). The 24-year-old had six receptions for 67 yards in a 27-25 victory over the Ravens in the Divisional Round. He's hauled in 12 of his 13 targets this postseason and leads the Bills in receptions (12) and receiving yards (128) over the playoffs after also leading Buffalo with 76 receptions and 821 receiving yards during the regular season.

After trading Stefon Diggs away this offseason, Buffalo has become a more balanced offense for targets, as expected. Shakir's emergence as the leading-targeted receiver was less expected. However, it's helped lead to one of the best offenses in the NFL as the Bills had the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL at 30.9 points per game this season. The Bills have scored at least 30 points in 10 of their last 12 games, not including Week 18 when the starters mostly rested.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Commanders, Chiefs vs. Bills on Sunday

