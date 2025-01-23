The Buffalo Bills have had their season ended by the Kansas City Chiefs in three of the last four years. The Bills will have their chance at redemption on Sunday in the 2025 AFC Championship Game. Putting up points hasn't been the issue in those losses, with Buffalo averaging 28 points per game, but Kansas City counters at 35.7. Both sides consistently produce some of the top options in the NFL DFS player pool when they go head-to-head. The Bills have Josh Allen and the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, so should daily Fantasy football players spend up on these veterans in Conference Championship NFL DFS picks on Sunday?

The Eagles vs. Commanders will meet in the 2025 NFC Championship Game with these NFC East rivals playing for the third time this season and just the second time in playoff history, so how should that familiarity factor into forming an NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Bills vs. Chiefs and Commanders vs. Eagles on Sunday in the 2025 NFL playoff bracket, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Conference Championship on Sunday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Conference Championship Sunday

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley ($8,600 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel). Barkley had an MVP-caliber season in his first year in Philadelphia, becoming just the second running back since 2013 to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a season. The 27-year-old led the NFL at 2,005 rushing yards without playing in the final game of the season as he's taken advantage of a strong Eagles offensive line combined with being surrounded by playmakers at other positions so defensive coordinators can't solely focus their game planning around containing Barkley.

The seventh-year running back has rushed for more than 100 yards in 13 of 18 games this year, including the playoffs. He's rushed for more than 115 yards in each postseason contest, averaging 162 rushing yards this playoff. Barkley had two of his eight games with more than 140 rushing yards against Washington this season, rushing for 146 yards and two touchdowns in their first matchup and 150 yards and two scores in the second. Washington had one of the better pass defenses in the NFL this season but ranks 30th in yards per rush (4.9) as McClure expects opportunities for Barkley to create some chunk runs in the NFC Championship Game. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir ($5,700 on DraftKings and $6,400 on FanDuel). The 24-year-old had six receptions for 67 yards in a 27-25 victory over the Ravens in the Divisional Round. He's hauled in 12 of his 13 targets this postseason and leads the Bills in receptions (12) and receiving yards (128) over the playoffs after also leading Buffalo with 76 receptions and 821 receiving yards during the regular season.

After trading Stefon Diggs away this offseason, Buffalo has become a more balanced offense for targets, as expected. Shakir's emergence as the leading-targeted receiver was less expected. However, it's helped lead to one of the best offenses in the NFL as the Bills had the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL at 30.9 points per game this season. The Bills have scored at least 30 points in 10 of their last 12 games, not including Week 18 when the starters mostly rested, and McClure expects Shakir to be a featured part of Buffalo's offense again in the AFC Championship Game. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Commanders, Chiefs vs. Bills on Sunday

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the Conference Championship on Sunday in the 2025 NFL playoffs, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.