Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown in a 23-14 win over the Texans in the Divisional Round. It was a season-high for receiving yards this season for Kelce, so can you expect another vintage performance to make him a must-roster for Conference Championship NFL DFS lineups? Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert and Commanders tight end Zach Ertz both have one receiving touchdown this postseason and come at a cheaper price, so they could be values to consider for NFL DFS picks. This would allow money to spend on higher-priced options in the NFL DFS player pool such as Saquon Barkley or a top-scoring quarterback like Josh Allen or Jayden Daniels. Kelce is the most expensive tight end but Patrick Mahomes is the cheapest starting quarterback, so are they a strong NFL DFS stack for your NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Bills vs. Chiefs and Commanders vs. Eagles on Sunday in the 2025 NFL playoff bracket, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Conference Championship on Sunday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Conference Championship Sunday

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley ($8,600 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel). Barkley had an MVP-caliber season in his first year in Philadelphia, becoming just the second running back since 2013 to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a season. The 27-year-old led the NFL at 2,005 rushing yards without playing in the final game of the season as he's taken advantage of a strong Eagles offensive line combined with being surrounded by playmakers at other positions so defensive coordinators can't solely focus their game planning around containing Barkley.

The seventh-year running back has rushed for more than 100 yards in 13 of 18 games this year, including the playoffs. He's rushed for more than 115 yards in each postseason contest, averaging 162 rushing yards this playoff. Barkley had two of his eight games with more than 140 rushing yards against Washington this season, rushing for 146 yards and two touchdowns in their first matchup and 150 yards and two scores in the second. Washington had one of the better pass defenses in the NFL this season but ranks 30th in yards per rush (4.9) as McClure expects opportunities for Barkley to create some chunk runs in the NFC Championship Game. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir ($5,700 on DraftKings and $6,400 on FanDuel). When the Bills traded for Amari Cooper during the season, many expected he would become Josh Allen's top target. But it has remained Shakir. Cooper has two receptions on four targets this postseason and had more than three receptions in just two of his 10 games in Buffalo, including the playoffs. Meanwhile, Shakir has at least six targets in 12 straight games, including the playoffs, and leads the Bills in receptions and receiving yards during both the regular season and playoffs.

The 24-year-old had a career-high 76 receptions and 821 receiving yards in his third NFL season. He's been the most reliable option this year after the Bills traded away Stefon Diggs and lost Gabe Davis in free agency and he showcased that against the Chiefs already this season. Shakir had eight receptions for 70 yards on 12 targets in a 30-21 win over Kansas City during the regular season and he has arguably the highest floor of any wide receiver playing this weekend for NFL DFS lineups due to the consistent targets. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Commanders, Chiefs vs. Bills on Sunday

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the Conference Championship on Sunday in the 2025 NFL playoffs, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.